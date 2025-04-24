Season 5 of 'You' Concludes Joe Goldberg's Story — Here's the Shocking Ending (SPOILERS) The ending of 'You' could make or break it for longtime fans. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 24 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 5 finale of You. After dedicating several years of our lives to You, the hit psychological thriller series has concluded. Honestly, it feels a bit surreal to say goodbye to a show that's been such a big part of our lives, but the ending is incredibly satisfying, and we're beyond grateful Netflix gave the show a proper conclusion.

Now, this feels like the perfect time to dive into that jaw-dropping Season 5 finale. With so much going on and lots to unpack, we're here to break it all down for you. Here's everything you need to know about that unforgettable ending!

Let's unpack the ending of 'You' Season 5.

In the end, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) finally gets what's coming to him — a heaping plate of justice! After his new fiancée, Bronte (Madeline Brewer), saves him from dying in a massive fire, the two go on the run together.

However, it turns out that the escape is all part of Bronte's plan. She's not looking to spend the rest of her life with Joe — she's looking to take him down. Determined to stop Joe's murderous ways for good, she eventually pulls a gun on him and confronts him. A vicious fight erupts between Joe and Bronte, and in the mess, Bronte is shot — but she refuses to give up. Despite the pain, she bolts outside, with Joe close behind.

Once the coast is clear, Bronte rushes back into the house to grab her phone and call the police. Joe ultimately catches up, forcing them back outside for a final, brutal battle. He begins to strangle her, but Bronte fights back with everything she has. In a desperate bid for survival, she dives into the lake. Joe follows and seemingly drowns her.

As sirens and flashing lights fill the scene, Joe realizes he's cornered. But then his lover resurfaces, alive, gun raised. Joe begs her to kill him, insisting he deserves death. Bronte doesn't give in, telling him he's going to "live the rest of [his] life alone." When Joe lunges at her in one final act of desperation, she doesn't hesitate — she shoots him where it hurts most. Authorities arrive just in time to arrest Joe, finally ending his trail of violence.

Joe Goldberg will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cut to the courtroom, where Joe emerges in cuffs. Bronte's voice echoes over the scene, telling the audience, "The trial was messy, the evidence horrific, and the truth undeniable." She continued, "After his conviction for the murder of Love Quinn and Guinevere Beck, allegations snowballed, turned into more convictions. One thing's clear — Joe Goldberg will never be free again."

In the show's final moments, viewers see Joe in prison, head shaved, finishing a copy of The Executioner's Song. He lies back on his cot and delivers one last, haunting narration. "So, in the end, my punishment is even worse than I imagined," the serial killer says. "The loneliness... Oh my god, the loneliness. No hope of being held. Knowing this is forever."