Madeline Brewer's Dating History Includes a Couple of Former Disney Stars

Look out, Hollywood, there's a new star on the rise! You might recognize Madeline Brewer from her stints on Orange is the New Black, The Handmaid's Tale, Hustlers, and inThe Ultimate Playlist of Noise. The young actress is quickly growing a large fanbase and providing much-needed depth to unconventional heroes and villains on screen — which, of course, has made fans insatiably curious about Madeline's dating history .

While she has neither spoken publicly nor posted a single Instagram photo acknowledging any sort of romantic figure in her life, there are a few traces of her dating history that appear here and there. Red carpet appearances give insight into the mysterious life of Madeline behind the curtain.

While there have been no reports of dating between the two, she was spotted on the red carpet with Calum at the Hulu Golden Globe Awards After Party in 2020. After a little digital sleuthing, it appears the pair didn't share any projects in common, which is a good indicator that perhaps they were there together. Fans will recognize Calum from his long history on Disney Channel in shows such as Austin & Ally.

Another red carpet pairing, but this time with a little added intrigue. While not exactly clear if just having a conversation or going in for a kiss, Spencer and Madeline looked very cozy at the HFPA/THR TIFF Party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. He's clearly enamored with her (who wouldn't be?) and they seem to be very close. Spencer is recognizable for his work in shows like Ozark and American Horror Story.

Fans went crazy after @madkbrew and Nick Jonas were spotted eating dinner together, but she sets the record straight for us. #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/IROznfAEAI

Yes, yes, that Nick Jonas. Before Nick was married to Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, there may have been a light flirtation between the pair after they were spotted out to dinner in 2018. While Madeline has long set the record straight that they were just friends, Nick is technically the first Disney star (but not the last!) to appear in her dating history.

While Madeline Brewer's dating history is mostly speculative, she has a lot that's certain on the horizon.

Fans are certain that when the time is right, Madeline will announce any new and/or future beaus to the world. In the meantime, not even a global pandemic can keep Madeline from pursuing new projects, and she has more than one arriving in 2021. First, a Hulu original film called The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, arriving Jan. 15, 2021, right on time to be a perfect mid-winter pick-me-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Next, she has the film Separation, an upcoming horror flick with no release date in sight — yet. Madeline plays the character of Samantha, alongside talented actors Mamie Gummer and Rupert Friend. Earlier in 2020, Madeline also participated in Acting for a Cause, where she was a member of a Zoom reading of the play Hamlet.