Source: Getty Images

Sorry Ladies and Gents, but It Doesn't Appear That Keean Johnson Is Single

By

Updated

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, which dropped on Hulu on Jan. 16, is about a teen boy named Marcus who loves music. He passes out one day and the doctors find that he has a tumor that would cause him to lose his hearing once removed. Marcus decides to go on a road trip so he can record all the sounds and listen to them one last time.

Along the way, Marcus (Keean Johnson) meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer), who happens to be a musician, and they fall in love. In real life, is Keean dating anyone?

Who is Keean Johnson dating?

While 24-year-old Keean Johnson keeps his private life under wraps, he's last been romantically linked to 38-year-old actress, Sofia Boutella. This was reported back in 2019 — a source had claimed the two had been together for a year at that point, although they did take a break for some time before getting back together (it's unclear why). The source said, "'They’re super happy together and seem to be getting serious." 

keean-johnson-1610829799339.png
Source: Hulu
Source: Instagram

A quick look at Sophia's Instagram account reveals that the two still seem to be dating. In November 2020, Sofia posted a photo to Instagram that showed her and Keean. The caption was simply "2020."

keean-sofia-1610827937884.png
Source: Instagram

Who is Sofia Boutella?

Sofia Boutella is an Algerian-French actress and dancer who was one of Madonna's backup dancers. She's also danced for Rihanna's tours, and starred in Michael Jackson's 2011 music video for "Hollywood Tonight." As for her acting career, Sofia starred in Fahrenheit 451 with Michael B. Jordan, played Ahmanet in the 2017 remake of The Mummy, and portrayed Yasmine in Season 1 of Modern Love. She also does some modeling.

Source: Instagram

Considering both Sofia and Keean are artists as well as actors, they seem pretty perfect for each other. In fact, Keean has shared some of his art collaborations with Sofia. One is a series of psychedelic photos that star Sofia. 

Source: Instagram

If you're looking for your run-of-the-mill PDA photos on Instagram, you're likely not to find them on either Instagram page. Keean pretty much solely uses the platform for his photography (which does star Sofia quite often, though).

Source: Instagram

And if you watch The Ultimate Playlist of Noise and think to yourself, "Madeline Brewer and Keean would be super cute together," just know that the two are very much friends only. But they did learn a lot about each other while filming The Ultimate Playlist

Keean even felt intimidated before they began filming, since all he really knew about Madeline was that she plays a key role in The Handmaid's Tale (Janine).

keean-madeline-1610829407363.png
Source: Hulu
"All my friends, when they found out I was doing this movie with [Maddie], were like, 'Oh, s--t! That's that girl with the eyepatch from The Handmaid's Tale! That's so cool." So, my first impression was that I was nervous 'cause I hadn't seen the show yet and I felt REALLY bad. But, I was also intimidated, because, DAMN, she's the one on Handmaid's Tale," he told Buzzfeed.

When sharing facts about each other, Madeline said, "Keean is a really great artist — like a painter. OH, also producing and sound-mixing. He's a Renaissance man!"

Keean told Buzzfeed, "I can't think of one that'd do you justice, Maddie. Don't get me wrong, Maddie is a fascinating human being, but there are just way too many to choose from."

keean-madeline-2-1610829423403.png
Source: Hulu

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is now streaming on Hulu.

