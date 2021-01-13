Will the 'Clarissa Explains It All' Reboot Happen? Melissa Joan Hart Tells All (EXCLUSIVE)

Clarissa Explains It All aired on Nickelodeon for five seasons from 1991 to 1994 with Melissa Joan Hart as the titular Clarissa, navigating life as a typical American teenager. Throughout each episode, Clarissa consistently hits the fourth wall to tell viewers how she's feeling and give her side of the story in regard to various life events, from going on her first date to buying her first car.

As Clarissa was Melissa's first major TV role, the actress tells us she was incredibly excited to see the series return as a reboot almost three decades after the series finale and she was quite involved with its rumored comeback. However, despite her efforts to make it come to life, it sounds like it may not happen.

"[The Clarissa reboot] has been talked about for a long while, and the ball is kind of in Nickelodeon’s court," Melissa tells us. "We worked out some contracts, but it never came to fruition. So, I’m really not sure where that is right now."

She says she still holds out hope for Clarissa to make a highly anticipated return, but it sounds iffy, to say the least.

"But I mean, as soon as I'm allowed to, I'll yell hit from the rooftops," she says. "But, I don't really see it happening anytime soon."