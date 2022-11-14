Why Is Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Ending? Sam McCarthy Talks "Bittersweet" Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Without bordering on exaggeration, being forced to say goodbye to a beloved television show feels like the end of the world. Those characters are our friends, our foes, our family, and our heroes. As challenging as this is, every series meets its Maker eventually, and Netflix's stellar comedy series Dead to Me is the latest to cause heartbreak as its final season is set to premiere on Nov. 17, 2022.

From creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me follows the unlikely and totally dysfunctional friendship between two polar opposite women in Laguna Beach, Calif.