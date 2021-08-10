Christina Applegate's Family Has Remained Beside Her Through Thick and Thin

Christina began seeing Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble romantically back in 2009. The couple took the next step in their relationship shortly after, getting engaged on Valentine's Day in 2010. They were married on Feb. 23, 2013, and have been happily together ever since.

In the time since they became a couple, Christina and Martyn have opted to keep their relationship almost entirely private. Aside from a few sparse tweets over the years referencing him, Christina hasn't really shared much with her fans regarding their marriage.

Christina was previously married to actor Jonathan Schaech from 2001 to 2007.