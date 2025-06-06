'Ginny & Georgia' Has Plenty of Plot to Resolve if It Comes Back for Season 4 The Netflix series should be back for at least one more game. By Joseph Allen Published June 6 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first three seasons of Ginny & Georgia. Now that the third season of Ginny & Georgia has arrived on Netflix, fans are beginning to realize that it's not going to answer every lingering question they've had about the show. The third season finale definitely wraps up some storylines, but it doesn't close the book on Georgia or her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, many want to know whether the show will be back for a fourth season and if so, when that might be. Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4?

The good news is that we already know there will be. Netflix renewed Ginny & Georgia for Seasons 3 and 4 at the same time in 2023, so we already know that we'll be getting at least one more season of the show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from 2023, showrunner Debra J. Fisher said that she had initially pitched a four-season arc for the series when she approached Netflix about doing the show.

"We know what we want the last episode to be," she explained at the time. Given that, it's possible that the show's fourth season will be its last, but that's far from a guarantee. Through three seasons, the show has been remarkably successful, and Netflix might want to keep things going past Season 4. For now, though, fans can rest easy about at least the fourth season.

Article continues below advertisement

When is the fourth season coming out?

We don't yet know when the show's fourth season will be released, and Netflix might not make that announcement for some time. Back in February of 2025, though, the official Instagram account for the show announced that the writer's room for the show's fourth season had convened, which means that work on that season is well underway by this point. The show first debuted in 2021 and there's typically been a two-year gap between seasons, which means fans could have to wait a while.

Article continues below advertisement

What will the fourth season be about?

While no official description for the fourth season has been released yet, it feels safe to assume that a chunk of Season 4 will be dealing with the fallout from the end of Season 3. Among the biggest unanswered questions are whether Ginny's father will get custody of her, and who the father of Georgia's new baby might be.

"If you’ve watched these three seasons, you know all three of those things are coming," star Brianne Howey told StyleCaster. "It’s always like Ginny and Georgia are all contrast, and that’s what they’re so amazing at writing. So yes, it’s gonna be all three from my experience on the show."