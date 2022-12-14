'Ginny and Georgia's' Katie Douglas Was Rumored to Have Been Dating *THIS* 'Wednesday' Actor
After an almost two-year hiatus, the coming-of-age comedy series Ginny and Georgia returns to the small screen in January. With the show’s premiere only weeks away, everyone’s dying to know what the cast has been up to since we last saw them.
The series features leading actresses Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, who star as two teens from New England who form an unlikely friendship.
Appearing alongside them in the Netflix original series is Katie Douglas, who plays Abby. In the past she was romantically linked to an ex-co-star, but who is she dating now? Here’s what we know about the Ginny and Georgia star’s relationship history!
Does Katie Douglas from ‘Ginny and Georgia’ have a boyfriend?
As of this writing, Katie appears to still be on the market. Though, it’s hard to tell if her DMs are open for business or if she’s dating someone behind the scenes.
Judging from her social media, Katie pretty much keeps her personal life under wraps. In 2017, she was spotted on Instagram with who we assume to be a former love interest. Although his face is unclear, the photo tag reveals the mystery man to be Dan Schnurr.
“He's finally home which means I'm finally home,” Katie wrote in the caption.
We can’t confirm or deny if Katie and Dan are still in touch, but they’re definitely still following each other on social media. Dan’s page is private, which means there’s not much we know about him besides his bio — which states that he graduated from the University of Ottawa in 2020.
Since she posted a photo of herself and Dan on IG a few years ago, the details of the Ginny and Georgia actress’s romantic life have been few and far between.
Everything we know about ‘Ginny and Georgia’ actress Katie Douglas’s dating life.
More recently, Katie sparked dating rumors with her Pretty Hard Cases co-star, fellow Canadian actor Percy Hynes White (Wednesday). While the two never publicly dished on the details of their relationship, fans were convinced that Kate and Percy were a thing before apparently splitting at some point a few months ago.
“They say they broke up a few months ago, I found out about it today,” one fan recently wrote on Twitter. “She posted a story saying she was single and it seems that he said in an interview that he was single, but I don't know if it's true.”
Percy only added fuel to fans’ speculations about his alleged old flame after he was spotted lurking in Katie’s comment section.
Underneath a recent photo of Katie and her Ginny and Georgia co-stars, Percy wrote, “Can I be a part of MANG? Maybe it can be called PANG instead (sorry Sarah).”
“A pang in my ass,” Katie responded jokingly.
Season 2 of Ginny and Georgia is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Monday, Jan. 5.