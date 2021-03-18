Antonia Gentry's Biracial Identity Greatly Impacts Her Life

Antonia brought up how the inspiration for her character, Ginny, came with regard to her attitude as a young woman. "My mom is Black, she's from Jamaica... [Growing up] my mom was someone who I could confide in if I ever felt a certain way about my identity because she understood, her being a Black woman," she said.

"Ginny doesn't really have that with her mom. Georgia tries her best, of course, but there's always going to be that racial divide. As a biracial person, I learned a lot from playing Ginny. There's so many different experiences within the multi-racial community," she continued.

Antonia is quick to recognize the plight African Americans have endured for hundreds of years, but she also acknowledges how different her experience is. "I recognize my own privilege, despite the racism I’ve experienced. Recognizing the OVERT problem is NOT ENOUGH.

"Racism is a disease that has infected us ALL. Be the cure for yourself, for your community, for your family, for your country. For the world," she said, a poignant indicator of her stance on the subject.