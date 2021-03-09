How 'Ginny & Georgia' Is Actually the Ultimate Story of Love and Death (SPOILERS)

The Netflix series Ginny & Georgia is a gripping mother-daughter tale with a very steamy relationship at the center: Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Marcus (Felix Mallard). Marcus is the bad boy who climbs through Ginny’s window when he first sees her peering through her window, like a modern-day Romeo and Juliet. Although, in this case, their families actually really like each other, which is why Ginny and Marcus can’t be together.

As the first season of Ginny & Georgia progresses, the chemistry between Marcus and Ginny only grows, as do the stakes around them. Ginny’s friends are going through their own personal disasters as Ginny’s boyfriend, Hunter (Mason Temple), the less enthralling point of the love triangle, plays “oppression Olympics” with her. On top of it all, Ginny’s family life unravels as a detective comes close to discovering that Ginny’s mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), has murdered not one, but two men.

Marcus gets into an accident that could have led to him dying in ‘Ginny & Georgia.’

When Marcus climbs into Ginny’s window only to find her self-harming, he becomes concerned, but he professes his love to Ginny, hoping this will ease her emotional pain. Ginny, on the other hand, is completely distracted and riled up from walking in on her mother sleeping with her father (which doesn’t sound so strange, but their on-again-off-again tumultuous relationship has haunted Ginny her entire life).

Ginny lashes out at Marcus (she is a 16-year-old girl after all), spitting to him, “I can’t believe I was so into you, always lurking outside my window like a loser … Your problem is that you’re incapable of anything real. You’re a joke. Now get out.” She continues to yell at him to leave as he tears up, and the saddest part is that we can empathize with both of them.

Marcus leaves and jumps onto his motorcycle, which he does not yet know how to ride. Then we hear a crash. Luckily, we find out in the next episode that Marcus does not die from his motorcycle crash, although he comes away with an incredibly severe concussion.