Could [SPOILER] Be Pregnant at the End of 'Ginny and Georgia'?

"We're like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs," Georgia tells her teen daughter Ginny in the trailer for the new Netflix series Ginny and Georgia. The show, which premiered February 24, does have an awfully similar premise to Gilmore Girls — a young mom raises her teen daughter and they both feel like it's them against the world. The town Georgia, Ginny , and Ginny's brother Austin move to even seems similar to Star's Hallow.

So it's no surprise that people have assumed Ginny is pregnant at the end of Season 1. Will she follow her mom's footsteps and end up pregnant in high school? Let's discuss, because the season finale doesn't really give much away, and there could be a lot to interpret.

Is Ginny pregnant in 'Ginny and Georgia'?

As much as Ginny and Georgia does set it up to look this way, it doesn't seem like Ginny is pregnant toward the end of Season 1. And even though Ginny has sex (with her best friend's twin brother, bad boy Marcus), she's clearly very aware of the fact that her mother Georgia had her when she was her age. Ginny does follow a similar path as her mom, but in a different way than viewers might initially think.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Ginny can't deal with all the drama in her life (finding out her mom killed her stepdad, her friends not really enjoying the fact that she's sleeping with Marcus while dating Hunter, and Hunter also — unsurprisingly! — not enjoying the fact that she's sleeping with Marcus) so she runs away. Just like Georgia does! She and Austin steal their mom's motorbike and drive off. "Knowing some things about a person, you can't come back from that," Ginny says in a voiceover.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

We have no idea where she's headed, and even her own mom has no idea that her kids have run away. At the end of Season 1, Georgia feels good about her life decisions (maybe not "good," but she certainly stands by her actions) because they've all been for her kids. Yes, she murdered Kenny — but it was because he was (TW) molesting Ginny when she was a child. However, there's an investigation going on, and it's possible that they're catching on to Georgia.

"[Ginny] will never have to know the fear and desperation that I did," Georgia thinks to herself as Ginny runs away with Austin, quite desperately. It's not impossible that Ginny will end up pregnant (similar to how Rory Gilmore ends up unexpectedly pregnant in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and seems to be destined to live her mother's life, no matter how hard Lorelai steered her in the opposite direction). But it probably hasn't happened in Season 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

And unlike Gilmore Girls, Ginny and Georgia really does seem to be about how we're different from our parents. It's also a lot darker! After all, Lorelai never murdered anyone (that we know of). Plus, there's a lot more to uncover in later seasons. "Season 1 really did feel like a season 1. We just started uncovering some of the layers for all characters, across the board, that we want to dive into. Deb and I are hoping we get the chance," show creator Sarah Lampter shared.