Fans Might Have to Wait More Than a Year for Season 2 of 'Ginny & Georgia'

Except this time, instead of dealing with the fun goings-on of the fictional Stars Hollow, Ginny and Georgia deals with a lot of gritty, real-life issues like abuse, race, class, and identity.

The series begins when mother Georgia decides to move her kids to the idyllic New England town of Wellsbury after her husband dies. But once they’re settled in their new home, the family has to deal with secrets from Georgia’s past that still haunt her.

Following the crazy finale, fans need to know whether Ginny & Georgia is going to be back for Season 2 and if so, when it will air. Keep reading for everything we know!