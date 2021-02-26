'Ginny & Georgia' Isn't Sara Waisglass' First Teen Drama

On its surface, Ginny & Georgia is a more modern take on a Gilmore Girls-esque mother-daughter relationship, but there's far more to the drama than anything that ever went down in Stars Hollow.

The breakout Netflix show takes place in a quintessential New England town and, at its core, is a story about millennial mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Gen Z teen Ginny (Antonia Gentry).