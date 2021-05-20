Scott Porter Talks 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2, Raising Awareness for Huntington's Disease (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
May. 20 2021, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Attention, Ginny & Georgia fans! The cast and creators are finally reuniting (in person) since production wrapped in December 2019 on the genre-bending Netflix series.
However, the cast and creators are not gearing up to start shooting Season 2 of the hit series. Well, not yet anyway. Instead, they are getting together to raise money and awareness for the fight against Huntington's disease (aka HD).
In honor of Huntington's Disease Awareness Month, the cast and creators will be participating in a panel on May 26, moderated by Scott Porter, as well as answering questions about the series in an exclusive Fan Q&A immediately following the reunion.
Ahead of the charitable event, Distractify spoke exclusively with Scott about why raising funds and awareness for HD is important to him, and what he predicts for his character in Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.
'Ginny & Georgia' star Scott Porter explained his connection with Huntington's disease.
For the Netflix star, raising awareness for Huntington's disease is personal.
"About six years ago, we found out that my mother-in-law had Huntington’s disease," he told Distractify. HD is a fatal genetic disorder with symptoms similar to those found in people with ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. Every child of a parent who has been diagnosed with HD has a 50 percent chance of also inheriting it.
Scott told us that he and his wife Kelsey Mayfield had been married for less than a year when her mother was diagnosed. "We were gonna travel the world and be together as a married couple before starting a family," he said.
However, Scott's wife decided to get tested for the gene immediately and found out that she was also positive. "That started our family’s journey to having our kids," Scott, who is currently the father of son McCoy Lee, 5, and Clover Ash, 3, said.
So, with the actor reassembling our favorite girl group aka "MANG" and the rest of the cast, what can fans expect from the event?
"This evening is really a celebration of them for making Ginny & Georgia as big of a hit as it is. ... We are all so ready to talk about our experience with Season 1. How the show came to be. How all of us came to be involved and really celebrate the announcement of Season 2," the 41-year-old told us.
Plus, anyone who donates $20 or more to the cause will get an invitation to join an exclusive Fan Q&A with the cast. With several major cliffhangers at the conclusion of Season 1, Scott spilled a few details to Distractify about what may (or may not) happen for his character next.
Scott Porter believes Paul will marry Georgia in Season 2 of 'Ginny & Georgia.'
Unfortunately, production has not yet started on the sophomore season of the popular Netflix series. "We have not seen scripts yet. We do not know from Netflix when we will even go back to start filming," Scott told us. But he did reveal that creator Sarah Lampert has shared a "couple of really funny jokes" with the actor.
In the Season 1 finale, fans watched as Paul proposed to Georgia and was re-elected as Mayor of Wellsbury. However, as viewers are aware, Georgia's dirty little secrets are starting to surface. Scott wonders if his good-hearted character will "survive" discovering what she's been hiding.
"I think he cares for her very deeply and sees a match in her where she is able and willing to do things that he possibly isn’t," he said. "On a personal level, their relationship is wonderful, but he has political aspirations, and can those political aspirations survive her past if it comes to light? That’s what I’m more scared of."
With several men currently captivated by Georgia's personality, fans are divided on who they think she will end up choosing. However, Scott seems certain that Paul and Georgia will get married.
"Going into Season 2, I think they both have such a fearsome drive within them that they will make it down the aisle, hell or high water," he said, adding, "But what happens after that, I do not know."
Join the Ginny & Georgia live stream reunion event on May 26 at 9:30 PM ET in support of Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month. The exclusive Fan Q&A will immediately follow.