Scott Porter Talks 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2, Raising Awareness for Huntington's Disease (EXCLUSIVE)

However, the cast and creators are not gearing up to start shooting Season 2 of the hit series. Well, not yet anyway. Instead, they are getting together to raise money and awareness for the fight against Huntington's disease (aka HD).

Attention, Ginny & Georgia fans! The cast and creators are finally reuniting (in person) since production wrapped in December 2019 on the genre-bending Netflix series.

Ahead of the charitable event, Distractify spoke exclusively with Scott about why raising funds and awareness for HD is important to him, and what he predicts for his character in Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

In honor of Huntington's Disease Awareness Month, the cast and creators will be participating in a panel on May 26 , moderated by Scott Porter , as well as answering questions about the series in an exclusive Fan Q&A immediately following the reunion.

'Ginny & Georgia' star Scott Porter explained his connection with Huntington's disease.

For the Netflix star, raising awareness for Huntington's disease is personal. "About six years ago, we found out that my mother-in-law had Huntington’s disease," he told Distractify. HD is a fatal genetic disorder with symptoms similar to those found in people with ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. Every child of a parent who has been diagnosed with HD has a 50 percent chance of also inheriting it.

Scott told us that he and his wife Kelsey Mayfield had been married for less than a year when her mother was diagnosed. "We were gonna travel the world and be together as a married couple before starting a family," he said. However, Scott's wife decided to get tested for the gene immediately and found out that she was also positive. "That started our family’s journey to having our kids," Scott, who is currently the father of son McCoy Lee, 5, and Clover Ash, 3, said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

So, with the actor reassembling our favorite girl group aka "MANG" and the rest of the cast, what can fans expect from the event? "This evening is really a celebration of them for making Ginny & Georgia as big of a hit as it is. ... We are all so ready to talk about our experience with Season 1. How the show came to be. How all of us came to be involved and really celebrate the announcement of Season 2," the 41-year-old told us.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, anyone who donates $20 or more to the cause will get an invitation to join an exclusive Fan Q&A with the cast. With several major cliffhangers at the conclusion of Season 1, Scott spilled a few details to Distractify about what may (or may not) happen for his character next.

Source: Netflix