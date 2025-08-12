Pubert Is an Unexpected Addition to the Addams Family, but Why Isn’t the Baby in 'Wednesday'? The third Addams child is born in the second movie. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 12 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures

When Wednesday premiered on Netflix, fans of The Addams Family movies rejoiced. Not only because they were getting a modernized version of the macabre family, but because the cast that was announced ahead of the series premiere was full of actors who had the talent to bring the characters to life. However, those who have a certain attachment to the movies were left wondering what happened to the baby in The Addams Family Values.

The baby, Pubert, is introduced in the second film, which was released in 1993, two years after The Addams Family. The movie shows Wednesday and Pugsley's sibling rivalry take a turn when they try to get rid of their baby brother. They are eventually shipped away to camp, and by the end of the movie, everyone accepts Pubert. So why isn't the baby from The Addams Family Values in Wednesday?

What happened to the baby in 'The Addams Family Values'?

At the end of The Addams Family Values, when the nanny, Debbie, has the family strapped to chairs to murder them, it's baby Pubert who saves the day. Naturally, if there had been a third movie, you might expect Pubert to remain part of the Addams family. Although Wednesday is the next best thing to another movie in the franchise, the baby is not in it.

According to the Fandom page for the 1998 TV show The New Addams Family, there might be a real explanation for what happened to the baby. No, Wednesday is not a direct sequel to that short-lived TV show. It's possible, though, that the Netflix show took a cue from that series about including or not including certain characters.

Istg Pubert Addams in Addams Family Values looks just like the doll Wednesday gives Enid at the start of Wednesday Season 2. #WednesdaySeason2 pic.twitter.com/R6KPcLDKzI — Zander Sahlia (@WxAndMovies) July 2, 2025

The Fandom page for The New Addams Family says there is an episode where Wednesday makes a casual deadpan comment about what happened to her youngest brother. She reportedly says, "There were three of us, but Pugsley ate the little one." That could be one reason Pubert isn't in on Wednesday, and an explanation for what happened to him.

Pubert could be in the 'Wednesday' TV show.

There is always a chance that Pubert could show up in a later season of Wednesday. The entire Addams family doesn't play a huge role in the entire series, so adding another sibling or having Morticia announce a pregnancy is possible at some point, should the plot call for it. Ahead of the second season, Jenna Ortega teased "new characters" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

