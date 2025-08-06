The Second Season of 'Wednesday' Finally Revealed the Identity of the Stalker A new killer is lurking in the shadows in the new episodes of the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 6 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The second season of Wednesday made its way to Netflix almost three years after the debut of the previous installment. The Addams Family character, portrayed once again by Jenna Ortega, was given a new mystery to solve in the halls of Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is the one person who knows how dangerous her school can be at any given moment.

Ever since the trailer for the second season of Wednesday premiered, Netflix had been hinting at the fact that Wednesday was being followed around by a dangerous stalker. Who is this new antagonist? The identity of this mysterious villain has finally been revealed, and Wednesday Addams has never been in such a dangerous situation.

Who is the villain in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

The second season of Wednesday revealed Judi (Heather Matarazzo) to be the villain behind the cloak. Fans who only watched the first season of the series aren't familiar with this character and what she's capable of doing. Judi arrived to change Wednesday's life forever, but it took a lot of effort for her to keep her identity a secret.

Judi was originally introduced as Dr. Fairburn's (Thandiwe Newton) innocent assistant. It would have been easy to assume that the accomplished scientist was stalking Wednesday as part of an evil scheme, but it was Judi who was the one pulling the strings all along. Now that her identity as the stalker had been revealed, the character was ready to move on with her plan.

The first season of Wednesday made it clear that the human world and the outcast world were divided. Humans are afraid of the monsters they can't understand, which is why Judi wants to take the outcasts's powers and give them to regular people. The result would be a world in which humans are more powerful than ever before.

Judi isn't the only villain found at Nevermore Academy.

While Judi's plan sounded dangerous for Wednesday and everyone around her, the fake assistant wasn't the only villain Jenna Ortega had to face in her return as the Addams Family character. The Hyde was a creature introduced in the first season of Wednesday. It took a long time for the protagonist of the show to find out that Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) was the face behind the monster.

The Hyde has no control over his actions when it turns into a despicable monster. In the second season of Wednesday, it was established that Tyler was trapped in the place where Jenna Ortega's character found out who her stalker was. The Hyde was freed by Laurel (Christina Ricci). Unfortunately, the monster couldn't overcome his violent nature, and he sent Wednesday flying out of a window before making his escape.