“Why Would Anyone?” — Mom Waits Four Hours in Line for Wendy’s 'Wednesday' Haunted House Visit "There's nothing happy about this meal." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 5 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

Article continues below advertisement

Folks who visit the LA-based Wendy's attraction have the option to buy the "Meal of Misfortune" at the one-day event. And Kel documented what folks who visited the attraction on July 31 were able to experience firsthand.

Article continues below advertisement

The theme park enthusiast begins her video recording the logo of the special edition Wendy's restaurant named after the Addams Family character. "Pain is my recipe," the top of the logo reads, showing off the elder Addams sibling rocking a pair of black pigtails. The TikToker says that she waited a total of four hours for the chance to order from the restaurant before her clip cuts to a shot of the now-customized fast food sign.

The same purple, white, and black aesthetic adorns the eatery's signage. Additionally, the Wendy's font is used to display the "Wednesday's" logo along with some additional text beneath it: "Misfortune awaits. Lucky you." She finally makes it to the drive-thru line, where she snaps a photo of the specially branded menu. An Addams Family-themed paper bag, along with purple decorated sauce packets, is part of the "Meal of Misfortune."

Article continues below advertisement

The $6 offering also comes with a Wednesday Addams-themed cardboard container filled with chicken nuggets and a similarly branded container for fries. A vanilla frostee with what appears to be a berry syrup swirl also comes with the "Meal of Misfortune," and folks have the option of adding a fountain drink for an extra buck.

After finally getting her chance to order, the TikToker speaks to an employee standing outside, who also has her hair fashioned in a pigtail style. The young woman holds a folio in one hand and is wearing sunglasses, along with a black t-shirt with a large "W" emblazoned on the middle of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

Kel tells the woman, "The line was a little painful but we made it." As she speaks to the Wendy's worker, the woman replies, stone-faced and deadpan: "That's much better." "I hear you're here for a bag of pure pain," she says, walking up to the vehicle, before continuing, "The Meal of Misfortune comes with 10 rest in peace chicken nuggets. Cursed and crispy fries, and a raven blood sundae," she informs the drive-thru customer.

Article continues below advertisement

"You will also receive two out of four mystery sauces of dread. At varying spice levels. The sauces are as follows: nowhere to woe, grave mistake, this will sting, and you can't hide." She continues to monologue, "The meals are at a special event price today. It will be available at full price nationwide Aug. 4. And Wednesday Season 2 Premieres next ... Wednesday."

Following this, she hands Kel a sheet of paper, "here is your letter from Wednesday you can order up ahead," she tells her before walking away from the car and returning to her position. Afterwards, Kel's video shows off the letter, which carries a font reminiscent of an old typewriter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

The top of the letter reads: "Meal of Misfortune," following by a message from the Addams Family character. "It's me. Wednesday Addams. Your life just took a dark turn. I regret to inform you that I have devised the Meal of Misfortune with Wendy's."

Article continues below advertisement

It continued, "Normally I'd be against this type of capitalistic corporate synergy. But when the other pig-tailed provocateur said I could concoct my own Frosty, I melted. This tortuous takeover is tribute to the suffering that awaits us all."

The correspondence went on, "With each room evoking one of my uniquely excruciating Dips of Dread, of which you unlucky few will be some of the first to endure. Don't waste my time asking which ones you'll get. You must surrender to your fate. You can't say you weren't warned." The end of the note is signed with a single letter, "-W," and after putting it up in front of her camera lens, Kel cut to herself placing her order.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

Afterwards, the video then shows Kel speaking with two other Wendy's workers who ask that they keep their car windows up lights off inside of the Haunted House. Following this, they hand Kel some swag. A child at one point in the video calls out, asking if they can have one, and Kel reacts by clutching them to her chest before putting them into her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, the employee hands her "Wednesdays" logo stickers, akin to the one she showed off at the front of her clip, before she records a large display that reads the "Wendy's X Wednesday Netflix" board posted outside of the restaurant.

Following this, the entrance of the "Nevermore Academy" drive thru haunted house is seen. Large displays, featuring fixtures akin to props and design aesthetics you'd find the series are immediately visible once Kel is inside. She pilots her car through a large Medusa's head arch as audio of crows can be heard cackling throughout the experience's speaker system.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

The concrete lot has been made to look like a dirt road, with dried, dead leaves lining the side, along with headstones, and grates like one would find in a Victorian-era cemetery. Afterwards, she heads through the "This Will Sting" area, which is accompanied by a buzzing insect noise and a set made to look like a beekeeping area.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, she gets to another area which has been fashioned to look like what appears to be some type of indoor prison or mental institution. Faux blood stains the walls, along with a sticker of the original Wendy mascot plastered on the wall.

"We waited over four hours to do this, and it was worth it," Kel says into the camera at this point in the clip, which reveals that she, too, placed her hair in pigtails to emulate Wednesday's look. It turns out that the industrial, concrete-looking design is actually part of the "Morgue" experience at the Wendy's pop-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

The order was placed on what looks like a morgue cart. A Wendy's worker cracks open the metallic painted door, revealing the Meal of Misfortune, and several drinks she purchased as part of the dining experience. Kel takes the caddie of Raven's Blood frosties into the car, along with the five promo meals she ordered as part of the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

The worker wishes her an "unlucky day," before closing the morgue door. Kel gives a closer look at the meal with its black, purple, and grey aesthetic that rock large Addams Family font W letters. The sauces are indeed a mystery, with question marks that are dotted with skull graphics on their seals.

Kel says that the frosty sauce tastes a lot like strawberry, before getting video of the back of the containers. These include a breakdown of the four different sauces with corresponding colored skulls. "Nowhere to Woe," is purple, "Grave Mistake" is green, "You Can't Hyde," is bright red, and "This Will Sting," is dark red.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @themeparkmom

Kel said that between all five meals they were able to try all of the sauces, and according to her, they were all "pretty spicy." Furthermore, the meal also comes with a custom purple Frosty utensil called the "Spoon of Gloom." Its top sports a tombstone aesthetic picturing a raven sitting on top of a skull.

Article continues below advertisement

Beneath it is the Wednesday series and Netflix logos. Some commenters praised the dedication of store staff and Netflix's marketing team for coming up with the promotion idea. However, there were others who couldn't believe anyone would wait that long just to slowly drive their car through a haunted house attraction.

"I have to say the marketing people who put this together … actually brilliant," one penned. Another replied, "I was like why would anyone wait in a Wendy's drive-thru that long and then I saw it was the special Wednesdays themed one. Then I was still like why would anyone wait in that line that long."

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate video, Kel showed off the merchandise she was handed while waiting on line, which included either black or purple "Wednesday's" restaurant logo stickers. Additionally, each meal came with "mystery pins" and Kel said that she spoke with a Netflix worker who asked her and everyone else in the car about their experience.