All About Joe Bastianich's Restaurants — How Many Does He Have? The 'MasterChef' judge has restaurants in multiple countries. By Niko Mann Published July 18 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are asking about Joe Bastianich's restaurants following the Dynamic Duos episode of MasterChef on July 16. The famous chef is a judge on the reality cooking show.

Joe has also appeared as a judge on MasterChef Italia and MasterChefJunior, and he has received several Michelin stars for his establishments. The chef owns multiple restaurants around the world with his mother, Lidia Bastianich. He built his restaurant empire with fellow chef Mario Batali, but Joe bought him out after Mario was accused of sexual harassment by multiple employees back in 2019, per ABC News.

Source: Mega

Here's what we know about Joe Bastianich's restaurants.

Joe Bastianich owns multiple restaurants in New York, California, and Italy, according to joebastianich.com. The Italian chef's most famous restaurants are Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca, Lupa, Otto Enoteca Pizzeria, and Del Posto in New York City; Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles; Carnevino in Las Vegas; Taverna Orsone in Cividale del Friuli, Italy, and Ricci Osteria in Milan, Italy. His high-end Italian steakhouse in Hong Kong, Carnevino, closed in June.

The chef used to be a trader on Wall Street, but in 1993, he opened Becco with his mother in New York City. He was born in Queens in 1968, and he later worked in his parents' Italian restaurant in Manhattan, Felidia, which closed in 2021. After he partnered with Mario, they opened Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca in 2006, and the restaurant earned a Michelin star. It also became the first Italian restaurant in 40 years to get a three-star review from The New York Times.

According to MasterChefWiki, the partners went on to open several more restaurants in New York — including Lupa, Casa Mono, Esca, Bar Jamon, Otto, Del Posto, and the Italian marketplace, Eataly. Del Posto received a four-star review from The New York Times in 2010, which was reportedly one of only five restaurants to win the coveted stars.

Joe is also an author, having written his New York Times best-selling memoir, Restaurant Man, in 2012. He has also written multiple books about wine, including Vino Italiano: The Regional Wines of Italy, and Grandi Vini: An Opinionated Tour of Italy's 89 Finest Wines. The talented chef also wrote Healthy Pasta: The Sexy, Skinny, and Smart Way to Eat Your Favorite Food and Vino Italiano Buying Guide - Revised and Updated: The Ultimate Quick Reference to the Great Wines of Italy.

Joe first appeared on MasterChef as a judge in 2010 before also appearing on MasterChef Italia, MasterChef Canada, and MasterChef Junior. He also appeared on The Masked Singer as spaghetti and meatballs during season 11 of the Fox show, Top Gear Italy, and Italia's Got Talent.