David and Annie From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Shared Devastating News About Their Daughter The couple's daughter was born in March 2025 and endured a difficult illness in July. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 14 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@annie_suwan_tobrowsky

Since fans met them on 90 Day Fiancé, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have faced significant challenges. Their 32-year age gap, paired with her being from Thailand, raised questions among their families about whether they would be together in the long term. David and Annie proved their haters wrong when they decided to get married and welcomed their first child together, their daughter, Minthirarad, on March 11, 2025.

Several months after their baby's birth, the reality couple announced another battle they were facing as a family when Minthirarad became ill. Here's what David and Annie have said about their daughter's health.

David and Annie from '90 Day Fiancé's' daughter was hospitalized for RSV.

In July 2025, David and Annie posted several videos on social media confirming that Minthirarad was hospitalized and put on an IV to treat a case of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Annie shared a video of her holding their daughter as she played with her with tears in her eyes. The TLC star also wrote on the video, "Look at innocent faces while mommy is crying and worrying about her."

"What I learned today is our a little one they are stronger than we know," she captioned the post. "After they took her for a treatment I was worried a lot because she couldn’t eat. After hours they brought her back with an IV and she look at me like this while I’m crying."

David also updated fans on Minthirarad's condition during her third day in the hospital. As Annie sat behind him with tears in her eyes, David explained that the doctors had taken Minthirarad into the treatment room and put her on an IV because she wasn't eating on her own, and that her cough hadn't gone away. He also confirmed they would update their fans again when they had more information and thanked everyone for their support.

"Thank you for your prayers, and there's not enough words that we can say," David said. "Thank you all so much for your love and support. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts."

What is RSV?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, and lungs. Although the virus does not usually cause severe illness in healthy adults and children, some people with RSV infection, especially infants younger than 6 months of age and adults who are older or have certain risk factors, can become very sick and may need to be hospitalized.

In severe cases like Minthirarad's, individuals with the virus, especially babies under 1 year old, can develop bronchiolitis and pneumonia and may require oxygen, IV fluids, or intubation.

The '90 Day Fiancé' couple are taking fans along for their daughter's health journey.