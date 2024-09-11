Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky Are Pregnant! When Is the Baby Due?

People have mixed opinions when it comes to the concept of 90 Day Fiancé — two people — one of whom has applied for a fiancé visa — must decide whether or not to get married within 90 days together. While some of the couples are legitimate, others barely know each other, so it has been rare for the show’s couples to have children. But alums Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky have beat the odds with their IVF journey.

Annie and David first showed up in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 in 2017 after they met in a bar in Thailand. Through several potential obstacles, they married and are now one of the 90 Day Universe’s star couples. As they remained in the public eye, they shared their pregnancy journey with their fans, from finding an IVF center to up-to-date ultrasounds. But when is Annie’s due date?

‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum Annie Suwan Toborowsky’s due date is likely in March 2025.

Because of the nature of Annie and David’s conception process, in that they used IVF instead of unassisted conception, they’ve shared every step of the process. Because Annie and David have been so open about the process, they actually shared when the embryo transfer happened on June 26, 2024.

Although Annie may have waited a few days to share that the “embryo transfer was successful,” it seems like she and David are sharing the milestones in real time. Because a pregnancy lasts 40 weeks, this would set Annie’s due date for some time in March 2025, even though she hasn’t yet shared the exact date with fans.

Annie and David Tobrowsky shared the ins and outs of their IVF journey with fans.

Because of Annie’s PCOS diagnosis, which she talked about throughout 90 Day Fiancé, doctors suggested she and David use IVF if they want children.

David is in his fifties and had a vasectomy, but he went through a medical procedure to reverse the vasectomy and find viable sperm in February 2024. Then, every night for two weeks, Annie had to take two shots in her abdomen to prepare for egg retrieval. Doctors discovered she had 57 eggs and a healthy uterus.

After they retrieved 29 eggs and created 12 viable embryos, the embryo transfer was completed in June 2024. It appeared to be a quick process for Annie and David with few hiccups, which isn’t always the case for expecting parents. The pregnancy test came back positive from the doctors before July 6, 2024, and since then, Annie and David have shared ultrasound photos to update fans on the baby’s progress.