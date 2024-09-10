Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Where Is Loren Now? Catch up with the '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Drama! Loren promised to move to the Philippines, but the '90 Day Fiancé' star may be somewhere else now. By D.M. Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: TLC

90 Day Fiancé fans, hold onto your hats because the relationship between Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod is heating up the screen. TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is famous for its mix of romance, drama, and surprise twists, and Loren and Faith fit right into that formula. The couple met on a dating website and hit it off immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Season 7 premiere of the show, Loren shared that he was planning a trip to Faith’s home country, the Philippines – with hopes of moving there permanently. The pair chatted for some time before their meeting, and Loren was prepared to go all the way. As the relationship develops, Loren and Faith quickly realize they have major differences. Now, the relationship hangs in the balance – and so does Loren’s plans to move to the Philippines. Here’s an update on where he lives now.

Article continues below advertisement

Loren traveled to the Philippines with hopes of moving there.

Things between Loren and Faith on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seemed destined for reality TV bliss. Faith is a trans woman, although she is unable to afford hormones and has not had gender-affirming surgery. Meanwhile, Loren is "gynosexual," meaning he's attracted to femininity but prefers dating trans women. Unfortunately, the couple were not as compatible as they thought.

Loren planned to stay in the Philippines after moving there to marry Faith, but he never told her about his intentions. He also confessed to being “broke,” which he had kept a secret from Faith. And as the drama plays out, it seems as though the couple is living apart. A Facebook page, believed to be Loren’s, has shared photos from Las Vegas, where he currently resides.

Article continues below advertisement

Faith also appears to be active on social media. She regularly shares images from her adventures in the Philippines on Instagram, and Loren is not in any of the photos. While it's unclear where their relationship stands now, Faith's Facebook page says she’s engaged, though she doesn’t mention if it's to Loren.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 7 of ’90 Day Fiancé’ is filled with messy couples.

Loren and Faith’s complicated storyline isn’t the only thing keeping fans glued to Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Rayne and Chidi’s relationship is just as chaotic, full of secrets and differences. Rayne, a single mom living in New Mexico with her two kids, has been chatting online with Chidi, who lives in Nigeria, for five years. Despite their connection, their viewpoints couldn't be more different.

Chidi is a devout Christian, while Rayne believes in vampires and other mystical beings. Rayne and her children embrace a more expressive lifestyle, but Chidi remains reserved. He’s also committed to sleeping in separate bedrooms from Rayne, making it clear he only wants to be intimate after they’re married.

Article continues below advertisement