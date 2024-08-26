Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé What's Going on With '90 Day Fiancé' Star Angela Deem's Teeth? Viewers noticed something amiss with Angela's teeth and took to Reddit to figure out what was going on. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 26 2024, 6:30 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The five-part "Couples Tell All" special of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After has officially come and gone for those of us who aren't dependent on Max or Discovery Plus. However, the drama surrounding estranged couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi has only just begun. Long before the Tell All aired, there was news that Michael ran away from their home in Georgia, purporting that Angela's violent nature got worse. He alleged that Angela attacked him to the point in which he began to fear for his life.

This couple's relationship has been fraught ever since they joined the franchise in the Before the 90 Days series' second season. Fans absolutely assumed that Michael was using Angela in the beginning because of her crass demeanor and looks. She became obsessed with wanting to look younger for her young husband and getting plastic surgery to lose weight. Prior to that surgery, she had her teeth fixed, but now fans are noticing something isn't right. So, what's going on with Angela Deem's teeth?



Viewers have noticed something odd with Angela Deem's teeth; what's going on with the 90 Day Fiancé star?

Viewers noticed something amiss with Angela's teeth and took to Reddit to figure out what was going on. One user said, "Not to be dramatic but every time I see her on screen, I tend to just stare at her teeth and they just stress me out so much. Like whyyyy do they look like that[?]"

A few years ago, in the midst of Angela's physical makeover, she included getting her teeth fixed. She had an accident when she was young that knocked her teeth out, but everything that came after was on Angela.

Angela got her teeth fixed but her inability to quit smoking has created a big problem for her.

One thing that was made very clear in the filmed portion of Angela's physical transformation journey is that she needed to quit smoking. Cigarette smoking can cause issues when it comes to healing after having surgery, and Angela had a lot of surgeries. Angela, however, did not follow the doctor's orders or try to use things like nicotine patches to help her quit. For someone who has been more than a pack a day regularly for over 40 years, there was no chance of her quitting cold turkey.



Angela has been smoking cigarettes for the majority of her life, yet said she'd quit smoking for her surgeries.

Angela claimed she was going to quit smoking cold turkey for the surgeries and didn't. One Redditor theorizes that her teeth look strange now because they never had time to heal properly following her surgeries in 2022. They said, "Since she never stopped smoking, I imagine her gums never had a chance to heal before the bottoms failed and then the top ones and they all probably had to be removed before the first year." This would explain the difference between her smile now versus after the surgery.



What's going on with Angela and Michael now?

After Angela announced that she was seeking an annulment, Michael's publicist set up a GoFundMe that exceeded its goal. This allowed him to get a lawyer. Angela raged at fans via social media for supporting him.

