Did '90 Day Fiancé's' Sophie Sierra Get a Rose From Former 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Chad Johnson? We just hope Sophie chooses to focus on herself until she's ready to stand confidently on her own. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 21 2024, 10:09 a.m. ET

Season 8 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After has been an absolute roller coaster in the best way possible, and thankfully TLC agreed. In fact, they agreed so much that they have blessed fans with a five-part Tell-All special, including footage of all the couples living in the same house. It certainly didn't hurt that Michael Ilesanmi ran away from the consistent verbal and occasionally physical domestic abuse from Angela Deem. Michael purports that Angela tasered him in the face, so he ran.

Interestingly enough, the Tell-All special was filmed prior to Michael running away from his estranged wife, and his story wasn't the only one being seen in the headlines. News broke prior to the Tell-All that Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra were done, and that they were separated. Many fans agree that this is for the best, as their relationship was too volatile to salvage. Now, Sophie's been spotted out with a Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson. So, are Chad and Sophie dating?

Source: ABC

Are Chad Johnson and Sophie Sierra dating?

Chad first appeared on The Bachelorette, vying for the heart of JoJo Fletcher. He was a controversial contestant, and his brash attitude was ultimately what got him eliminated in week four. He came back for Bachelor in Paradise but was eliminated his first day in, as his aggression was too much for the others there. TMZ recently shared footage of Sophie and Chad out one night, as well as footage from TikToks they've made together. In one, Chad gave her a rose, but Sophie denies they're dating

Source: TLC

Sophie and Rob Warne's marriage was rife with trust issues.

When Sophie and Rob were introduced on 90 Day Fiancé, they initially seemed to be a good match. Over time, however, viewers quickly learned that Rob had cheated on her in the past, making her suspicious of all his social media activity. His cheating created a self-esteem issue with Sophie, and that permeated the rest of their marriage.

Source: Instagram @sophiesierra98 and Instagram @realchadjohnson

Sophie and Chad dating could be even more disastrous than her marriage.