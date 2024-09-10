Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Who Is 'Before the 90 Days' Star Tigerlily's Ex-Husband? Here's What We Know About Him They married in 2013 and had two children together during the time of their marriage. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 10 2024, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has already proven to be filled with the usual couples keeping secrets from one another. Before the 90 Days showcases couples who are preparing to go through the K-1 visa process. It also follows other couples who are still unsure as to who will be moving where in their international relationships. Season 7 features eight couples, each of which has a whole host of issues facing their relationships as they prepare for their potential futures.

One couple that is featured in Season 7 is Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah. The couple met on social media and quickly fell in love. They have a few issues, including the 18-year age gap between them. Then there's the fact that they're meeting in person for the first time on the show. This would not be as big of an issue if they weren't planning to get married the day she landed in Jordan. This marriage is not her first one either, so who is Tigerlily's ex-husband?

Who is '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah's ex-husband, Darren Taylor?

According to court records, Tigerlily was married to Darren Taylor. They married in 2013 and had two children together during the time of their marriage. Darren is a businessman and is the current CEO of a company called Tidel, which is a company that "is a leading provider of cash management systems and robbery deterrent products across numerous industries," according to the company website. It is clear that he is a very successful person, so how did his and Tigerlily's marriage come to an end?

Tigerlily said she and her first husband divorced because he was too controlling.

On the show, Tigerlily described being married to Darren as being stuck in "a golden birdcage." She stayed with him for their kids, but when his constant control became too much, she had to leave.

The divorce was a messy one that began in 2021 and took years to finalize. Her desire to marry Adnan, who is a devout Muslim, has friends worried, as the Islamic faith puts power in men's hands while women have many rules to follow. Hopefully, she hasn't left one controlling marriage for another.

Tigerlily Abdelfattah and Darren Taylor have two children together, Finn and Roux.

Tigerlily had two children with Darren, who is close to 10 years older than her, according to various sources. She said that the reason she married Darren was that she discovered she was pregnant.