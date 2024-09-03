'90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi Has Hit $50K in Donations on GoFundMe

Fans of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé likely saw the messy relationship between Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Much of their on-screen relationship showed Angela screaming at Michael repeatedly, not letting him speak up for himself as they tried to work through the trials of getting married and filing for a visa.

The pair have since separated, with Angela trying to get the marriage annulled and Michael counter-filing for divorce. Michael started a GoFundMe to help pay for his legal fees, which has since raised $50,000. The outpouring support from his fans has been astonishing, and the comments on his GoFundMe share what they really think of his former wife.

Michael's GoFundMe hits $50K to help him leave his '90 Day Fiancé' marriage.

Michael's GoFundMe page states that he is fundraising money to cover the legal fees that will come with this separation; divorce is traditionally very messy and expensive, but with Angela filing for an annulment instead, things are much trickier for Michael.

"The money that is being donated will be used to cover all legal expenses in connection with this annulment and any other legal matters I may have to deal with as a result of this annulment filing," the description on the fundraiser page reads.

"Michael please accept my sincere apologies for the treatment you received from a U.S. citizen. We as Americans will never find it acceptable for the way Angela and TLC treated you. For that I [apologize] on behalf of most Americans. Yes TLC you allowed Angela to verbally, mentally, and physically abuse Michael during the entire tell-all," commented one donator who is only identified as "Abuser Hater."