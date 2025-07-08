Beer and Bad Decisions — Who Was in the Ambulance on '90 Day: Hunt for Love'? This person has been injured before, so it may not come as a huge surprise. By Ivy Griffith Published July 8 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The hunt for love is on, and the stakes are as high as they've ever been for the cast members on 90 Day: Hunt for Love. This 90 Day Fiancé spin-off takes participants to a more tropical location in their pursuit of love. But with a party atmosphere comes the potential for party-related injuries.

In a teaser trailer for a July 2025 episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, we saw one of the participants carted away in an ambulance in dramatic fashion as others worried and wept over them. So, who was in the ambulance? Here's what we know about the situation and how that cast member is doing.

Who was in the ambulance in that dramatic '90 Day: Hunt for Love' teaser trailer?

By all accounts, after watching the teaser, you would think that one of the cast members was in dire trouble. Not only were the other cast members hovering and asking if this person was OK, but there were real tears shed. So, what exactly happened? We know now that the person taken away by ambulance was none other than Colt. Who has a history of serious injuries during 90 Day filming?

We started to see things between Colt and Cortney heating up, and it looked like they might be ready to make some big leaps in commitment. Unfortunately for Colt, a leap of some other kind injured the same leg that he hurt during the original 90 Day, where he and Vanessa got cozy while she cared for him.

Gossip account Shabooty confirmed that Colt had sustained a serious leg injury to the same leg. It has been noted in the past that Colt may have been more susceptible to injury due to the effects of taking Ozempic for weight loss.

And that, because of past complications, there was a slight chance that the leg would need to be amputated. As Austell notes, a 2024 study published in the JAMA Network found that weight loss drugs, like Ozempic, can lead to bone density loss, making bones susceptible to injury, and more so in subsequent events. While there hasn't been a public statement about Cole's leg, newer posts shared to his Instagram seem to show him doing well.

'Hunt for Love' takes participants to a breathtaking beach in Mexico.

At the time of the publication of this article, it was unclear how the newest injury was sustained. However, after seeing Colt's impressive dance moves, it's safe to say that he may have partied his way into the newest injury.

And who could blame him? 90 Day: Hunt for Love takes a slightly different approach than its originator, which follows couples as they try to live in their hometown and incorporate their partners into their pre-established lives. Hunt for Love plops aspiring couples down in a tropical location: the Kore Tulum Retreat & Spa Resort, in Tulum, Mexico.

With a lush, beach vista to enjoy and all the party-makers close at hand, Hunt for Love has more of a Love Island feel than perhaps the original 90 Day Fiancé vibes.