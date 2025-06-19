Everything to Know About '90 Day Fiancé's Amani Jlassi and Her Alleged OnlyFans Account "This isn't new tea." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 19 2025, 6:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theamanijlassi

One couple that definitely brought the drama to TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is Amani and Matt Jlassi, but not for the usual reasons. Their relationship took an unconventional turn when they welcomed a third person into their marriage: Any Aguirre, making it a full-on thruple.

While the trio claimed they were all equally into each other, not everyone was buying it, and the backlash came quick. Things really hit a snag at the end of Season 11 when Amani was seen calling out Any for dancing for money. Amani made it clear she’d never go that far, even if she was poor. But here’s the catch, Amani once had an OnlyFans herself, and fans were quick to call her out for the contradiction. Here’s what we know about Amani’s OnlyFans account.

Everything to know about '90 Day Fiancé's Amani Jlassi's OnlyFans account.

It looks like Amani Jlassi from 90 Day Fiancé did have an active OnlyFans account at one point, and she allegedly confirmed it herself in an Instagram Story that was screenshotted and later shared by YouTuber Paper Highlighter.

It seems Amani was allegedly promoting her OnlyFans under the Instagram name Sage Wheeler, which is still active, though the last post was made back in 2023. In the bio, she notes that she’s from Tunisia (which checks out), and includes tags like “MILF” and “Ask me about OnlyFans.” There's also a link to an account under the OnlyFans handle @exotica_dominatrix, but it doesn’t appear to be active anymore.

One Redditor decided to dig a little deeper, especially after Amani’s shady comment toward Any about dancing for money, and allegedly uncovered an old post from Amani’s OnlyFans. The photo shows her wearing a black dominatrix-style mask and red lingerie, with the caption: “Slow day in the office. Thought I might play dress up.”

Amani from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ allegedly addressed her OnlyFans account publicly.

After it came out that Amani had been found on OnlyFans, she allegedly took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air, according to screenshots later shared by Paper Highlighter on YouTube. She started off by saying, “Yes, I did have an OnlyFans — and I already talked about it in my Q&A at the beginning of the season. So, let’s be clear, this isn’t new tea.”

Amani then went on to say that while she’s no longer active on the platform, she could go back if she wanted to. According to her, she once made $5,000 in just three weeks, but ultimately decided it wasn’t for her, mainly because “some of the messages I got were just… weird lol.”

She also addressed the idea of her stripping, admitting: “I never stripped and never will,” before adding that she’s actually tried to help women transition out of that world. That said, she made it clear she has no hate for dancers, saying, “I love strippers. I have an addiction to strip clubs. I go, I tip, I support.”