Are '90 Day Fiancé's' Sam and Citra's Siblings Married? The Relationships, Explained Sam and Citra are married, but what about their brother and sister? Let's clear things up. By Ivy Griffith Published June 9 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cswlsn, @nafawlsn

In the world of 90 Day Fiancé, some couples just have that "it" factor, while others just seem to infuriate viewers. Luckily for married couple Sam and Citra Wilson, they're of the former type. The sweet and fun-loving couple has their fans, to be sure.

Article continues below advertisement

They seem to get along, they share some core values, and they're always smiling together. But they have even more than their fun life in common: They have siblings with a unique relationship to one another. Here's what we know about whether or not Sam and Citra's siblings are married, and why it's not as weird as you think it is.

Article continues below advertisement

Are the siblings of Sam and Citra from '90 Day Fiancé' married?

When they first splashed onto the scene in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, Sam and Citra were immediate fan favorites. Citra's bubbly personality and Sam's earnest devotion to her seemed to make them an unusual find on the typically drama-filled series. Of course, Sam was hiding a pretty big secret about his past and some looming jail time. But once that was revealed, they somehow patched things up and made it work, welcoming their first child together in 2024.

But there was something tying the two together almost from the start: their siblings. Sam's brother, Timothy Wilson, and Citra's sister, Nafa, revealed themselves to be a couple early in Sam and Citra's relationship. They later tied the knot and are expecting their first baby together.

Article continues below advertisement

While it may seem odd to have the couples married, it's actually not uncommon, and it's not at all incestuous, despite what some on the internet have alleged. Since there are no blood relations, and their only relationship ties are through marriage, it's all on the up and up. But their kids will be double cousins, meaning they may get up to twice the mischief as they grow up together.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam and Citra became fast fan favorites.

It's easy to see why Sam and Citra were such immediate favorites for the fanbase. Despite Sam hiding some of his past from Citra, they quickly revealed themselves to be some of the most earnest and connected people on the series.

In a post celebrating their wedding photos, Citra wrote of Sam, "When people said 'you left your country, your family, your career and came to the states to marry this loser?' He is not a loser! He is the best guy I have ever met in my entire life, there’s none out there guy like him. He is the one I prayed for. The way he treated me is everything I asked for this whole time I found my man that can treat me so good and so sweet." In the comments, several fans referred to them as "the best couple ever" on the show.

Article continues below advertisement