'90 Day Fiance' — Are Matt and Amani Jlassi Still Together? Update on Their Relationship By Ivy Griffith Published March 4 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET

The TLC hit reality series 90 Day Fiance is known for bringing the controversy. Between painfully unlikeable stars and storybook romances, the show has a little something for all of us.

But Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance has brought some new content for people to buzz over: the show's first throuple. A throuple is just what it sounds like: three people who make up a romantic relationship. For Season 11, the throuple consists of the initial couple, Matt and Amani Jlassi, and their third, Any. We'll get to Any in a moment, but first, are Matt and Amani still together? Here's what we know about the show's groundbreakers.

Are Matt and Amani from '90 Day Fiance' still together?

Bringing your relationship on television is a trying proposition for even the strongest couples. Constant scrutiny, internet criticism, and the vulnerability of revealing your intimate feelings and experiences for the world to see puts a strain on even those who are deeply in love. So sometimes, 90 Day Fiance participants crack under the pressure of it all and we watch their relationships come crumbling down. Luckily for Season 11 stars Matt and Amani, that does not seem to be the case for them.

As of March 2025, the two appear to be going strong and still share pictures and adventures together on their social media. In one sweet late-February 2025 post on Instagram, Amani heaped praise on Matt and their lives together. "From swiping right to building a life full of firsts together, you’ve been my partner, my rock, and my best friend. You’ve taught me patience, love, and what it means to truly be supported," she began.

Amani added, "I didn’t grow up with a father figure, but I’m so proud I chose you to be the best role model for our girls. You’ve made me a mom, a dreamer, and someone who believes in love more than ever. I don’t know how you put up with my s--t and craziness, but I’m so grateful you do. You’re my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and the love of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you and keep making memories that we’ll laugh about forever."

What about Any? Is she still with Matt and Amani?

And that brings us to the next question: What about Matt and Amani's third, Any Aguirre? Any doesn't share as many pictures of herself with Matt and Amani as do the other two.

But on March 3, 2025, Matt shared an image of himself seated at a table with Any, and they looked to still be pretty cozy. Matt captioned the post, "Until you conquer this world, I give you the Moon." Any shared the image in her Instagram stories, asking fans, "Do we look good?"

So while it's less clear if the three are still together, it does appear that Any is still involved with Matt and Amani to some degree or another.