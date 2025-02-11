'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Worried About Brandon After Some Online Rumors Surfaced About Him Brandon and Julia first appeared in Season 8 of '90 Day Fiancé.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 11 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@brandongibbs92

There are some 90 Day Fiancé couples that feel real right from the start. And for many viewers, Brandon and Julia from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé were one of those pairs. But after a rumor came out about Brandon from 90 Day Fiancé being dead, fans worried that the young couple's otherwise bright future together was cut short.

Brandon and Julia were introduced when they shared Julia planned to move to the United States from Russia to live with Brandon and his parents on their farm. Although Julia had a hard time adjusting to farm life, and to living in such close proximity to Brandon's parents, the couple made things work. But is Brandon OK or did he actually pass away?

Is Brandon from '90 Day Fiancé' dead?

In late 2024 and early 2025, rumors about Brandon's death began circulating on various online fan pages for 90 Day Fiancé. But there was no basis for these death notices, and it looks like Brandon is alive and well. So no, Brandon from 90 Day Fiancé is not dead. And he and Julia are far from ready to leave the spotlight, since they're also part of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

It's not clear where or why the rumor started about Brandon being dead after 90 Day Fiancé. But some fans are tired of hearing the claim and seeing it pop up at random times online. "Again? Why [do] they keep "killing" him? Please chose another one [because] this [one] already died like 200 times!" One fan shared in a Facebook group where the rumor was shared at one point.

Another user wrote, "Stop killing this guy!! It's not right to keep posting these lies about the death of someone. He is NOT dead so try something that is the truth! I don't find this amusing whatsoever!!"

Brandon and Julia appear to still be together after '90 Day Fiancé.'

Brandon and Julia began featuring each other a bit less on their respective Instagram accounts around the time The Last Resort Season 2 began airing. But some fans believe the pair is still together and just pretending not to be on social media for the benefit of surprising fans. Some fans do believe Brandon and Julia didn't work out after filming ended, but others are convinced they are still married.

"I follow Julia on IG, and she and Brandon just came back from a whirlwind European vacation where they visited lots of countries," one fan shared on Reddit in December 2024. "But as soon as Last Resort started airing, they started acting like they've split."

