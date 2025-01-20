Tigerlily Denies Her "Controlling" Husband Adnan Has Been Fired From '90 Day Fiancé' "I’ll be delighted if we never have to see either of them again." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 20 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah — and become one of the reality show's most polarizing figures. Adnan had very strict rules for his American wife, including not being able to be alone in the room with her male hairstylist and dressing more conservatively.

During the season's tell-all episodes, fellow cast members called out Adnan for his controlling behavior, prompting many to believe Adnan was fired from the TLC franchise. However, Tigerlily quickly shot down the rumors on Instagram.



Tigerlily denies Adnan was fired from '90 Day Fiancé' — despite his controlling behavior.

Rumors started swirling on Reddit that Adnan would not be returning to 90 Day Fiancé following the release of Season 7's tell-all episodes. "I’ve been seeing this news everywhere that Adnan got fired from TLC, is that right? Does anyone have any info?" one person asked on the social media platform.

Many jumped in expressing their desire to see Adnan booted from the series. "I’ll be delighted if we never have to see either of them again," one redditor wrote before another added, "An early balding example of extreme toxic masculinity rageaholic trash bucket. He needs his a-- kicked so bad."

However, Tigerlily denied the rumors, sharing an update on her Instagram page — even wearing a Team Adnan shirt. When asked by a follower if Adnan was really fired, she responded, "Where do y'all come up with these things? Of course he didn't get fired, why would he?"

Tigerlily and Adnan are now happily living in Texas with their son, Zeyn Eleven.

Despite the haters, Tigerlily and Adnan, who is 20 years younger than his wife, are still together and welcomed a baby boy named Zeyn Eleven in August 2024. During filming, Tigerlily and Adnan got married just one day after meeting in person for the first time and quickly started trying for a baby. Tigerlily took a "baby-making trip" to Turkey on the show and announced her pregnancy shortly after.