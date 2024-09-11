Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Leaves Fans on a Cliffhanger — We Know What Happens With Tigerlily and Adnan Couples often jump into marriage quickly in ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ but Tigerlily and Adnan broke a record if they married. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 11 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: TLC

When a television show exists with a 90-day timer to get married, no one expected that one couple would beat the time by … 90 days. But one of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is faced with a moral dilemma. Adnan Abdelfattah tells his fiancée, Tigerlily Taylor, that they need to marry immediately so that they can spend time together alone while following his Muslim faith.

This means that the Season 7 couple would get married before their “90 days” even begin. Although they met and supposedly fell in love online, there were clearly a lot of obstacles for Tigerlily and Adnan, from religious differences to financial concerns to different desires when it comes to childrearing. After Episode 2 ends with a cliffhanger about whether or not they get married, fans need to know if they are actually married in 2024.

Source: TLC

Are Tigerlily and Adnan from '90 Day Fiancé' married?

Despite the mounting number of red flags that the 90 Day Fiancé viewers pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), Tigerlily does decide to marry Adnan. At 41 years old, Tigerlily felt she had never experienced true love, which she said she found with the 22-year-old Adnan, despite their distance in age and location. In the show, she travels to Jordan to meet and marry Adnan before he can join her in Texas.

While the show leaves the question of their marriage as a cliffhanger, Tigerlily shared in real-time on Instagram that she and Adnan married in October 2023. In an Instagram post of the couple holding their rings and kissing, she wrote, “You chose me in the billion. So I will ignore the billion for you.”

In fact, on Sept. 29, 2023, she even shared a video of the extravagant wedding at Bebek Halls in Jordan. Tigerlily wore an extravagant traditional white dress, while the couple celebrated a melding of cultures. With thousands of flowers, several dancers, and live musicians, Tigerlily and Adnan’s wedding truly seemed like the party of the century.

Season 7, Episode 2 of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ left viewers on a cliffhanger about Tigerlily and Adnan’s marriage.

Leading up to Tigerlily and Adnan’s marriage, many viewers expected Tigerlily to back out. Because of Adnan’s religion as a Muslim man, he shared that he wasn’t allowed to touch or be alone with a woman at all unless they were married. So, for him, the K-1 visa that so many of 90 Day Fiancé’s couples use to trial their marriage in America wouldn’t work. Instead, he asked Tigerlily to go to Jordan and marry him.

Although they met on Instagram, Tigerlily and Adnan had never met in real life when she showed up at the airport. When Adnan met Tigerlily’s friend and hairdresser, he said she wouldn’t be allowed to have male friends. He didn’t approve of her outfit, despite him acknowledging that she looked good. They never discussed finances, nor did they discuss what Tigerlily’s life would look like in a Muslim marriage.