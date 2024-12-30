Vanja and Josko's Whirlwind Romance Crumbles on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Vanja and Josko from '90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' have broken up. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 30 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days takes an unexpected turn for Vanja Grbic and Josko Luketin. The couple, who initially hit it off after meeting on a dating app, appeared to be building a strong connection and moving toward a promising future together.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, the lovebirds even talked about moving in together and starting a new life in Florida. However, it seems those plans have now fallen apart. So, what went wrong? Here's what happened between Vanja and Josko.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between Vanja and Josko from '90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days'?

In the Dec. 29, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Vanja Grbic reveals that Josko Luketin ended their relationship via text message. "I don't think I can be with you," he wrote, according to Vanja.

This unexpected breakup shocked fans, especially since the couple had recently been discussing taking the next step and moving in together. Many viewers are outraged, as Josko's decision mirrors that of Vanja's ex, Božo, who also ended things over the phone without offering any explanation.

Article continues below advertisement

Josko had previously expressed interest in relocating to Florida with his son to be with Vanja, indicating a serious commitment to building a future together. However, the abrupt text left Vanja heartbroken and confused, wondering what went wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Neither Vanja nor Josko has publicly addressed the cause of the breakup, but viewers speculate it could be related to Josko's ongoing adoption process or possible visa issues. There are also hints that Josko's son might have influenced his decision, especially since he never clarified who was caring for the boy while he visited Vanja in the United States. If it was his family, they could have persuaded him not to make such a big move.

Despite the split, there are signs that Vanja and Josko's story is still going strong. They still follow each other on social media, which suggests they might still be in contact or at least on friendly terms. And so, this has led to much speculation that their breakup could be temporary, possibly driven by logistical challenges like visa delays.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans think Vanja and Josko will get back together.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the breakup. Some are eager for more details on what exactly happened, while others have offered support to both Vanja and Josko.

Article continues below advertisement

A few viewers even think they’ll eventually get back together. In fact, one fan on the 90 Day Fiancé subreddit wrote, "I honestly don't think this is over, that this is Vanja reacting badly to a circumstance that is preventing him from instantly being there playing house with her. Vanja has rushed everything and seemed so pushy to make things instantly domestic, that now she will have to likely wait for Josko to get his affairs in order."