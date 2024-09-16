Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé There's More to Brian Muñiz's Shooting Than He Lets On in '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Brian said his ex-wife was responsible for his attack. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days features a brand new cast of couples that fans hadn't seen in the franchise before. Among the new cast members is Brian Muñiz, who is originally from Chicago and who survived a shooting years ago which left him partially paralyzed. As a result, he has a wheelchair and sometimes limited use of his hands. But what are the details surrounding the shooting that Brian describes on the show?

He worries that, because he hasn't shared everything with his girlfriend Ingrid, she might have second thoughts about their relationship once they're together in real life. And after they meet and start their visit together in the same hotel room, Brian still isn't ready to share what happened to him. He admits to producers that he wasn't totally honest and open with Ingrid about what happened. But outside of the show, Brian has been more forthcoming about details surrounding the shooting.

What are the details of Brian Muñiz's shooting on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 days'?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Brian explains that he was the victim of a mugging and shooting in Chicago years ago. This crime left him paralyzed and unable to walk. But he doesn't share much more than that, except to express concern about how Ingrid might take it when she learns why he was targeted and why the crime wasn't really as random as Ingrid might think it was

Outside of the show, in September 2021, Brian appeared on the podcast Overcome Outloud With Charlie Smith. At the time, Brian opened up about his life of petty crimes when he was a young dad in his twenties. And he also shared how his ex-wife was allegedly responsible for the hit on him.

I guess it’s better Brian knows sooner than later if women can deal with his life. Bcz that’s one thing that ain’t changing but I can also see how that’s too early for some! #90dayfiance — Protocol stacked part of 92% 👩🏾‍💻🐘🔺 (@legallychitown) September 16, 2024

"I had a Gucci watch on, which was about $1,000 and I had my wallet that was part of his payment," Brian explained on the podcast. "My ex-wife told him, 'he got a Gucci watch and take his wallet,' so he took off my watch and reached in my jacket and took my wallet." According to Brian, the shooting wasn't random at all.

Brian Muñiz sold drugs at one point.

Brian also revealed in the interview that he turned to selling drugs to help support his family. He married his high school sweetheart and had a baby with her when he was around 21 years old. Between working at an insurance company and selling marijuana, Brian tried to make ends meet and take care of his family. "I was selling weed with my buddies from Chicago, so you know, our fridge had a pound in it at least for sure every day," Brian said on the podcast.

