90 Day Fiancé Rayne Refused to Listen to Her Family About Chidi, but That Might Have Changed Healing takes time, time has passed, I must move forward with or without you," she penned in an emotional post. By Alex West Published Sept. 14 2024, 8:30 a.m. ET

The bizarre relationship between Rayne and Chidi sparked a lot of attention from 90 Day Fiance fans who couldn't help but get totally invested. The couple started off with a bit of odd conversation. Chidi confessed on Before the 90 Days, "She asked if I was ready to be sacrificed and if I was prepared to be in the same room with her when vampires and cannibals would gather for their feast."

It was comments like that and Rayne's insistence on a conversion attempt of Chidi that led to their interesting dynamic. In fact, Chidi said they needed to sleep separately because of the strange comments from Rayne. As for Chidi, he didn't have nearly as much baggage but was nervous about telling his fiancée that he was blind and worried about her reaction. The question is: Were the pair able to overcome these things, or did their relationship totally collapse?

Are Rayne and Chidi from '90 Day Fiance' still together?

We are still waiting on official answers, but Rayne appeared to hint at some sort of breakup. Shabooty uncovered posts from her that are a bit suspicious and messy, especially if they are about her (potentially former) partner. "God will heal all pain," she wrote in one. "Damn, I was played. Heartbreak hotel. How can one be so negative?"

She also posted a link to a Facebook post which was captioned, "Chidi thinks Rayne is the one he's been praying for." However, she didn't react as if they were still in some sort of relationship. Instead, there was a tone of heartbreak and longing within her words. Rayne wrote, "I always wanted and loved you. Healing takes time, time has passed, I must move forward with or without you. I got this. #Neverletfamilymakedecisionsforyou."

That quick hashtag was incredibly telling given the role family played in Rayne's romantic endeavors. According to the show, they intervened when Rayne discussed Chidi's blindness, concerned that she wasn't prepared to actually help someone with visual impairment. In fact, they were worried that she was seeing it as some sort of twisted benefit.

At first, she downplayed their religious differences, telling them the pair believed in the "same God," but that didn't quite align with what would be uncovered later as her spiritual beliefs are much more complex. Matters only escalated when she wanted to change his religious beliefs, which the family highly opposed her attempting to do. She had a conviction to "show Chidi the truth," which gave off red flags to her concerned family.