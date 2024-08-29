'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Brovarnik Accuses Michael of Scamming Angela for a Green Card

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, the reality star went as far as to accuse Michael of scamming Angela. Read on for her full comments and Michael's response.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Brovarnik has accused Michael of scamming Angela.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, a 90 Day Fiancé fan page posted a clip on Instagram from Loren's recent live stream, where she discussed Michael and Angela's messy split. Loren claimed Michael allegedly "gave away" Angela's identity to a group of people. Also, she stated that the Nigerian man leaving Angela the very moment he arrived in the United States really rubbed her the wrong way.

"The second he gets here, he leaves and is now asking for a GoFundMe," Loren said. "And [he's] taking pictures with a Mercedes — his new car? I'm sorry, I'm not buying it."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "I do genuinely think there was love there. I don't condone the way Angie held herself, I don't condone the way she talked to him, but I do think that Michael really did have an ulterior motive."

Article continues below advertisement

"He really did just want a green card, and she really just wanted love," Loren added, noting that this was just her opinion. "It's not an offensive thing. It's my opinion from what I saw." Before ending the Instagram Live, Loren also questioned why Michael didn't shut down his GoFundMe campaign despite reaching its $25,000 goal.

Michael set the record straight on the Mercedes situation.