'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Brovarnik Accuses Michael of Scamming Angela for a Green Card
"The second he gets here, he leaves and is now asking for a GoFundMe."
Although the five-part Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has wrapped up, the drama continues on social media. During a recent Instagram Live, Loren Brovarnik went on a pro-Angela Deem rant and bashed Angela's ex-husband, Michael Ilesanmi.
At one point, the reality star went as far as to accuse Michael of scamming Angela. Read on for her full comments and Michael's response.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, a 90 Day Fiancé fan page posted a clip on Instagram from Loren's recent live stream, where she discussed Michael and Angela's messy split.
Loren claimed Michael allegedly "gave away" Angela's identity to a group of people. Also, she stated that the Nigerian man leaving Angela the very moment he arrived in the United States really rubbed her the wrong way.
"The second he gets here, he leaves and is now asking for a GoFundMe," Loren said. "And [he's] taking pictures with a Mercedes — his new car? I'm sorry, I'm not buying it."
She continued, "I do genuinely think there was love there. I don't condone the way Angie held herself, I don't condone the way she talked to him, but I do think that Michael really did have an ulterior motive."
"He really did just want a green card, and she really just wanted love," Loren added, noting that this was just her opinion. "It's not an offensive thing. It's my opinion from what I saw."
Before ending the Instagram Live, Loren also questioned why Michael didn't shut down his GoFundMe campaign despite reaching its $25,000 goal.
Michael set the record straight on the Mercedes situation.
Following his co-star's livestream, Michael decided to address the speculation. He took to Facebook on Aug. 27, thanking his fans for their love and support before revealing that he never bought a Mercedes.
"Just to clear the air, I did not buy any Red Benz," he explained. "I only posed near the car. It's for a friend, not mine! Thank you."