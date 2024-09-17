Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé's' Big Ed Brown Is Engaged After an Incredibly Brief Courtship Big Ed, who is 59, got engaged to Porscha Raemond after a 24-hour romance. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 17 2024, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: TLC

In addition to the actual lasting romances that it produces, 90 Day Fiancé is also thrilling for fans because of the individual characters that it unearths. Among the more interesting and compelling people the show has ever focused on is "Big Ed" Brown, who was on the series and also starred in the show's spin-off series, The Single Life.

Article continues below advertisement

Although none of Ed's love stories have ended happily yet, the reality star is still trying to find his perfect match. Now, he's gotten engaged again. Here's what we know about his latest whirlwind romance.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Big Ed Brown is now engaged for the fourth time.

According to reporting in TMZ, Big Ed, who is 59, got engaged to Porscha Raemond after a 24-hour romance. The two first met at a fan event in Plantation, Fla., and the proposal happened while the two were enjoying a meal. The proposal was so impromptu, in fact, that Ed did not have a ring ready for the occasion. Instead, he simply used a paper clip. TMZ is also reporting that, in spite of the short timeline, the engagement is "definitely real."

Big Ed first became famous on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During that season, Ed traveled to the Philippines to see if he could make his relationship with Rose Vega work. That relationship was short-lived, and Big Ed then got engaged again during his time on The Single Life, when he proposed to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods. Their romance was tumultuous, and they didn't last either.

Article continues below advertisement

Liz confirmed their split on Instagram by posting a picture with a new partner, even though Ed was still claiming that the two of them were together. In speaking with People in June of 2024 about their relationship, Ed said there were still things he missed about his time with Liz. "Liz would always do my hair, which was really awesome. It's moments like this that I'm glad they showed because there was definitely a very loving side of Liz, that I'll always miss," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Liz was always the more sexually aggressive one in the relationship, which I very much appreciated, often. Liz is gonna be somebody pretty tough to beat in the bedroom, I'll say that," he added. Ed was also married decades before he ever appeared on reality TV, and that relationship apparently ended as a result of Ed's infidelity.

Although Ed has not yet found his perfect match, it seems that he's very much still trying to. Plenty of people are going to be skeptical that Ed can make such a whirlwind romance stand the test of time, especially given his previous record when it comes to engagements.