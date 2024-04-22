Home > Television > Reality TV Are '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Big Ed and Liz Woods Still Together in 2024? An Update on Their Relationship '90 Day Fiancé' stars Ed Brown and Liz Woods have had an on and off relationship since they started dating in 2021. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 22 2024, Published 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thisisbiged

Every couple has their fair share of ups and downs, and 90 Day Fiancé stars Ed Brown (aka Big Ed) and Liz Woods' relationship was like a never-ending roller coaster. For starters, they're not even your typical 90 Day couple as they didn't mean online or through a dating app. Big Ed only started pursuing Liz, who lived and worked in his area, after things ended with his girlfriend from the Philippines, Rose Vega.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Liz was the manager at a restaurant in San Diego that Ed frequented after his breakup. He asked her out, and while she was a little taken aback at first, she did agree to go on a date with him. Things were very slow between them in the beginning, especially given that Ed's daughter Tiffany Brown was not a fan of Liz, as there was a 28-year age gap between them, and Liz was younger than her. Not to mention that Liz has a young daughter of her own she had to think about.

But Big Ed and Liz finally became a couple in 2021. And just like that, they broke up. Then, they got back together. And broke up again. And got back together. Basically, they became good at breaking up but then also reconciling. Their relationship was featured on multiple 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, including 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Article continues below advertisement

In the latter series, Big Ed and Liz decided to move to Arkansas and get married. According to the fan account @90dayfianceupdate, they were supposed to get married on August 29, 2023, at Holland Barn Venue in Bentonville, Ark., However, there is no evidence proving if they actually went through with the ceremony. So, what did happen? Are Big Ed and Liz still together today? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Big Ed and Liz Woods still together?

Big Ed and Liz Woods are not believed to still be together in 2024. While it doesn't seem likely that they got married in August 2023 as they were scheduled to, they didn't necessarily break up. Big Ed and Liz were believed to still be together in October 2023, when he shared a Reel of her on Instagram, but then broke up sometime after that, before 2023 ended.

Article continues below advertisement

But in December 2023 when Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries was announced, Liz took to Instagram, writing that, "A lot had happened after The Last Resort. See you next year." Then in January 2024, she posted an Instagram Story that showed a man hand tying her shoe, with the caption "His stubborn princess." The man was not Big Ed. She continued to tease this new man on social media.

Article continues below advertisement