What Happened to Sean on 'My 600-lb Life'? 900-lb TLC Star Passes At Age 29

Few reality television stories have captured viewers' hearts quite like that of Sean Miliken from My 600-lb Life. This compelling narrative follows Sean's courageous battle against extreme obesity, shedding light on his ups and downs, triumphs and setbacks, and the transformative journey that unfolded before a captivated audience. Sean, with the help of his mother, fought to turn his life around after struggling with food addiction for his entire life. But what happened to him after the show?

Sean Miliken died at aged 29.

Sean first graced the screens of TLC's My 600-lb Life back in 2016, stepping into the care of the renowned Dr. Younan Nowzaradan as a patient on the weight loss-centered reality TV series. During the filming of his episode of 2016, Sean shared that his highest weight was 900 pounds. While he met with Dr. Nowzaradan, Sean revealed he's eating close to 20,000 to 30,000 calories daily. After learning this, Sean stepped on the clinic's scale and his weight came in at 919 pounds.

Source: TLC via YouTube Dr. Nowzaradan taking Sean Miliken's vitals on My 600-lb Life.

During his weight loss journey on the show, Sean was able to lose 400 pounds, according to Screen Rant. Sadly, Sean's weight loss journey didn't last long. In the days leading up to his death, Sean had difficulty breathing and was hospitalized. According to the outlet, the hospital tried to resuscitate Sean, but they weren't able to bring him back.

Per Global News, Sean's dad shared, "Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection, Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.” Sean passed away in 2019 at the age of 29. TLC released a statement following Sean's death, sharing they were "saddened to share that Sean Miliken has passed away."

What happened to Sean Miliken's mother from My 600-lb Life?

Sean's mother was filmed as a caretaker for Sean during the filming of My 600-lb Life. Sean's mom bathed him and attended visits to see Dr. Nowzaradan. However, Sean shared with My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? during 2018 that his mother passed away in 2017.

"A couple of months ago my mom went to the hospital because she wasn't feeling well, and she just kept getting worse," Sean shared. "They said she had renal failure, and she didn't make it. She passed away a couple weeks ago and I'm devastated, and I don't know what to do now because my mom was everything to me."