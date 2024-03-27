Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Liz Woods of '90 Day Fiancé' and Her Daughter Ryleigh Are a Package Deal Liz and "Big Ed" of '90 Day Fiancé' have a staggering 13 breakups under their belt, but he loves Liz's daughter Ryleigh like she's his own. By Sarah Walsh PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 11:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@e_92_marie

In the whirlwind world of reality TV romance, few couples have captured the attention quite like Liz Woods and "Big Ed" Brown. Their time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was memorable. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride since day one, marked by a staggering 13 breakups! I mean who can forget Liz throwing her engagement ring in a bush during the engagement party, or Big Ed getting caught messaging his ex during the tell-all?

With their ups and downs playing out on screen for all to see, many viewers wonder what keeps the pair running back to one another. As their journey has unfolded, Liz has made many mentions of her daughter. Fans have become increasingly curious about Liz's daughter, Ryleigh. Although Liz has kept Ryleigh pretty separate from her life on the show, she does post about her online.

Who is Liz's daughter Ryleigh?

Ryleigh is a vibrant and spirited young girl who has captured the hearts of fans everywhere. At just 10 years old, Ryleigh is already making her mark on the world. Liz and Ed even celebrated Ryleigh's milestone birthday together.

Liz and Ed went above and beyond to make Ryleigh's birthday celebration extra special. Liz even thanked Ed for helping to set up for the party by saying, “Late post, but a moment to applaud this man. You helped me make my daughter’s double-digit birthday special! You created a craft table to keep all the kiddos entertained.” With a themed party and thoughtful gifts, it was clear that Ryleigh has a special place in both of their hearts.

Liz has spoken about how Ryleigh played a significant role in bringing her and Ed together in the first place. Liz said that Ryleigh wanted her to give Big Ed a chance when they met at the restaurant where Liz was working.

Liz and Ed have split again, but this time she has a new guy.

Despite celebrating Ryleigh’s birthday with her mom and Big Ed, it looks like this couple's love story may be over. Liz has since taken down the birthday post. In a surprising twist, she took to Instagram Stories to announce that she is no longer with Ed and has moved on to a new relationship.

In a series of posts, Liz revealed that she is now in a relationship with a mystery man. She celebrated his birthday and posted a heartfelt tribute. While the details of her new romance remain a mystery, fans are eager to see how this new chapter unfolds for Liz and Ryleigh.