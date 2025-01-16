'90 Day Fiancé' Star Veah Netherton Has "Given up on Doctors" Amid Health Struggles '90 Day Fiancé' star Veah Netherton has officially "given up on doctors." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 16 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 tell-all has come and gone, and wow, what a wild ride it was! While most of the cast was there in person, Veah Netherton joined the fun virtually.

Article continues below advertisement

During the special, Veah explained that health issues prevented her from attending the filming in person. Here's everything you need to know about her condition.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

'90 Day Fiancé' star Veah Netherton shares a health update.

During the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 tell-all special, which aired on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, Veah Netherton opened up to host Shaun Robinson about why she couldn't attend the in-studio filming. She revealed that after traveling from South Africa to meet her boyfriend, Sunny Mahdi, for the first time, she became ill.

"I started to experience a lot of shortness of breath," she explained during the show. "Like, even swallowing is just like, super painful and it has caused me to lose a lot of weight. I'm down like 50 pounds."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

After months of testing, doctors finally diagnosed her with gallstones: "I think we're on the right track now to get this all figured out," Veah said optimistically.

Article continues below advertisement

Veah said she's completely "given up on doctors."

The next day, however, Veah took to Instagram to share more about her health struggles. She admitted that she had been "so hesitant" to address the situation publicly because of how sick she's been.

Before her trip to South Africa, Veah was diagnosed with a brain tumor that had been severely impacting her life. After processing the diagnosis for a couple of months, she decided to try natural remedies in hopes of shrinking the tumor. She began working with a licensed health coach, who recommended lymphatic drainage.

Article continues below advertisement

"So, I start seeing this licensed lady for it and she ended up using a massage gun on my [lymph] nodes, mostly the ones in my chest, armpit, neck area," Veah said. "I then started to experience a lot of shortness of breath mostly in the mornings [and] while working out." She continued, "I scheduled a doctor's appointment but didn't connect the dots that the [lymph] node drainage was doing this. I only saw her a couple more times and that's when it really all changed."

Article continues below advertisement

"All of a sudden, I could no longer swallow anything including my own spit, I was spitting up blood, and within a few days, I could no longer walk," she added. "The list of symptoms [goes] on, but all this led to several ER visits and a few hospitalizations.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite seeing multiple specialists, Veah shared that progress was slow, and every test was "invasive" and left her feeling worse. She said the tests kept showing nothing wrong, which was incredibly frustrating. Plus, any small progress she made would vanish after a test, leaving her bedridden for days or even months.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Veah shared that she hasn't been able to eat solid food for the past six months and has been surviving on Ensure nutritional shakes and drinks.