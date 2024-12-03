Where Was '90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' Filmed for Season 2? Filming Location Change

For years, TLC has been home to some of the most compelling reality TV. In fact, its 90 Day Fiancé franchise continues to dominate with stories of love, conflict, and cultural discovery. Among its many spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort offers a fresh perspective by taking couples to stunning destinations where they work to rebuild their relationships. The show’s mix of breathtaking settings and emotional drama has made it a standout favorite among fans.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort introduced a dramatic change to the filming location of the series. Turns out, the show traded the tropical paradise of Season 1 for a rugged desert oasis in Arizona. The new location signals a shift in tone for the series, providing a setting that encourages personal growth and honest conversations. TLC viewers are eager to see how this big change in scenery impacts the couples’ journeys and the overall feel of the show Interested in learning more about exactly where 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort was filmed for Season 1 and Season 2? Keep reading for the details.

Where was '90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' filmed for Season 2?

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort Season 2 was filmed at a picturesque desert oasis in Arizona, according to Reality Tea. The new location offers a striking contrast to the oceanfront views featured in Season 1. With its vast desert landscapes, warm earthy tones, and rustic charm, the Arizona setting provides couples with a more rugged environment to tackle their relationship challenges.

The desert's unique environment creates a sense of isolation, encouraging couples to look inside of themselves. The move from tropical to dry terrain visually symbolizes a shift in the series’ focus — emphasizing renewal over relaxation. Many fans agree the new location feels a little less like a vacation for the couples.

Where exactly did they film Season 1?

As Distractify has previously reported, Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort was filmed at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida. Located in the stunning Florida Keys, this luxury oceanfront property featured white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush greenery. The tropical atmosphere was an essential part of the season, providing a soothing backdrop for couples to work on their relationships.

The Isla Bella Beach Resort offered not only beautiful scenery but also high-end amenities. These features allowed participants to relax and focus on their emotional journeys. The sunny, laid-back environment of Season 1 added a sense of escapism that fans could relate to.

By comparison, the Arizona desert offers the cast members a completely different environment. Season 1 embraced comfort and tranquility. The new location for Season 2, however, will put cast members in a different headspace as they also deal with the sometimes harsh environment around them.