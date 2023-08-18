Let's Meet the Cast of '90 Day: The Last Resort' — Fan Favorites Are Back

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise is expanding, and this time the show is set in tropical paradise. 90 Day: The Last Resort sees cast members from previously inceptions of the series travel to Isla Bella Beach Resort in Florida in an effort to salvage their fractured relationships. The couples will attend professional counseling sessions and complete challenges to test their connections. At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to end their unions or stay together.

While it may seem like a relaxing break from reality, the cast members are in for a trying time. During the retreat, counselors will examine topics like intimacy, boundaries, and communication. But like the other shows within the 90 Day Fiancé universe, 90 Day: The Last Resort will be filled with entertaining drama. Keep reading to find out which fan favorites are a part of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Liz and Ed

Liz Woods and Ed Brown are arguably one of the most talked about couples from the 90 Day franchise. The pair met on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and their relationship has been filled with ups and downs. The duo last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and seemed to have ended their engagement. However, on July 19, 2023, PEOPLE reported that Liz and Ed moved in together, which ended speculation that they were done for good.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya were first introduced to fans of 90 Day Fiancé during Season 8 of the popular reality show. Jovi lives in Louisiana and Yara is from Ukraine. The pair were one of the success stories from the show after getting married at the end of the season. However, when they appeared on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, their marriage wasn't in a good place.

Angela and Michael

Angela Deems openly expressed her love for younger men, so her interest in Michael Ilesanmi was fitting. They were first introduced in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Angela lives in Georgia and Michael remains in Nigeria. Despite living in different countries, the couple’s relationship is explosive. During one argument, Angela and Michael got into a heated discussion over her decision to undergo plastic surgery, which resulted in Angela flashing her unhealed breasts on camera.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa made their 90 Day Fiancé debut in 2014. The couple met when Kalani traveled to Asuelu’s native country, Samoa, for vacation. Kalani became pregnant with the couple’s first child in 2018, while Asuelu was still living in Samoa. He later joined his family in California and the pair have been together ever since. After several spats, Kalani and Asuelu decided to go to couple's therapy, but their problems have gotten worse.

Molly and Kelly

Fans may remember Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown from Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Molly met the since-retired New York City police officer online, and the two began dating. Kelly ultimately moved to Georgia to be with Molly, but the pair couldn't make their relationship work. Their relationship came to an abrupt end after Kelly was accused of assaulting Molly’s daughter, Olivia, according to InTouch Weekly.