Sheila From '90 Day Fiancé' Is the Show’s Underdog — What’s Her Story?

The drama is always brewing in these reality TV shows, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is no exception. On the TLC show, we have come to know the lovestruck Americans willing to cross oceans (and continents!) to meet their overseas crushes for the very first time. Before they can say "I do," they've got to navigate challenges and cultural barriers. Let's just say, it's not all rose petals and rainbows.

This is exactly the trajectory that Sheila Mangubat and David Dangerfield's love story has taken. Following along with the couple's intercultural relationship has been refreshing and eye-opening, guiding us through themes of cultural shock, as well as a barrage of feels toward the couple, who have had to overcome multiple barriers on their journey.

With David and Sheila both being hearing impaired, communication hasn't always been smooth sailing for this adorable duo, but they have overcome the barrier numerous times, even though they had their fair share of awkward moments while figuring things out. Despite the numerous hurdles, the two have managed to create a real spark that has made us root for their love to last a lifetime. People are particularly curious about Sheila, though, and her story.

What happened to Sheila from '90 Day Fiancé'?

Sheila has been dealing with a tough life, but from what we know, despite her living in such dire conditions, Sheila's heart of gold shines through, and she showed this when we noticed that she didn't try to take advantage of David, and even tried to hide the realities of her life. When David finally saw the reality of Sheila's living situation with her parents and son, he couldn't hold back the welling tears.

In a preview of the show, we notice that Sheila breaks down in tears as someone is being put into the casket, and as Sheila is sobbing, David — who is visiting her in the Philippines — makes an attempt to comfort her. From what was shown in the clip, fans are speculating that the Filipino beauty may have suffered the death of a family member or loved one, but we will not know for sure until the full episode comes out.

From what we have seen of Sheila, her love for David is seriously next-level, she is totally smitten and doing everything she can to make their relationship work, and because it is her first time being with someone who's deaf, she is taking active steps to take American Sign Language classes. We love a committed and culturally multi-dimensional queen!

David seems to be totally smitten with Sheila too. In an interview with People, the Omaha, Neb., resident said: “Sheila is better than any other woman I’ve dated because Sheila is a sweet person. She is the perfect match to me. I’ll love Sheila forever.”