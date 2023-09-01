Paul Staehle From '90 Day Fiancé' Went Missing in Brazil — Is He Alive?

Since leaving 90 Day Fiancé, Karine and Paul Staehle have generated plenty of headlines for their tumultuous relationship. The two were separated for a time, and only reunited recently after their children were put in foster care. As they attempt to regain custody, Karine made a few posts on Instagram that have some wondering what happened to Paul.

Although we don't know for sure, Karine's posts have suggested that something quite severe may have occurred, putting a spotlight on their relationship.

What happened to Paul from '90 Day Fiancé'?

In a post on her Instagram Story from Aug. 31, Karine asked for prayers for Paul. She wrote that he is currently in Brazil and had been missing for at least a day. Karine, who is a native of Brazil, does not appear to be in Brazil with Paul, and instead posted a photo of herself at a Kroger after posting the message about Paul. She also posted a phot of her stomach, but didn't provide any context as to why.

More recently, she posted what appeared to be a tribute to Paul, which seemed to suggest that Paul had died in Brazil. "Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared," she wrote over a slideshow of pictures of Paul with their children. The implication seems quite clear, although she has not shared any additional details about what happened to Paul.

For her part, Karine has been acting fairly normal on Instagram, posting photos of her groceries and other things. The whole thing seems a little odd, but we don't have much more information than that. Paul liked one of Karine's post on Instagram four days ago, but has not been actively posting on his own page recently. Here's hoping that Karine's most recent post doesn't mean what it seems to mean.

Karine and Paul had a tumultuous relationship.

Karine and Paul have hurled allegations at one another at various points since leaving the show, with Karine claiming that Paul had been abusive and Paul suggesting that Karine had tried to have him killed. The two split up and then got back together again, and then split up again, leading the Department of Child Services to intervene and remove their two sons from their care.

At around the time they lost custody, Karine reported Paul missing, and there was even some speculation that he had abducted one of their children. He later returned and said that he wasn't actually fleeing but was just looking for a job in other states.