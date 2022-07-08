Paul Staehle's Parents Plan to Fight for Custody of Their Grandchildren

Fans of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé might have caught whispers that Paul Staehle went missing along with his eldest son, Pierre, in early June.

Paul, who made his reality TV debut in 2017 alongside Pierre's mother, his ex-wife Karine Martins, appeared in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and returned to the spinoff for Season 2. The former couple also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?