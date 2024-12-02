Meet the '90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort' Couples Fighting for Their Love in Season 2!

Most of the couples on TLC's 90 Day Fiance aren't afraid to travel to and for the person they love. However, in the franchise's latest series, 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couples travel to fix their marriages and relationships before it's too late. After airing its first season in 2023, 90 Day: The Last Resort is back and airs on TLC on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. The series follows several 90 Day fan-favorite couples who have found themselves at a standstill.

To save their relationships, the couples spent three weeks at an Arizona resort navigating cultural differences, communication barriers, infidelity, and much more. The explosive season ends with the couples deciding if they still want to be together during a Commitment Ceremony during the season finale. While we won't know who stays together until the end, here's a look at the couples featured on the show's sophomore season!

Josh Weinsten and Natalie Mordovseta

Josh and Natalie joined 90 Day: The Last Resort as the season's only unmarried couple. Since their time on 90 Day: The Single Life, the pair have been on and off for numerous years. However, after spending three weeks sorting out their relationship with the help of therapists, they will decide if they're on (or off) for good.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj

Stacey and Florian are another longtime 90 Day couple hoping to save their relationship through the resort. The pair's rocky romance, which began in 2014, has played out on her and her twin sister, Darcey Silva's 90 Day spinoff, Darcey and Stacey. Fans have watched them argue about differences, including their 20-year age gap, with Stacey being older than her beau.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina

Brandon and Julia are surprisingly another 90 Day couple working on their marriage. Although the pair seemed solid when fans last saw them on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in October 2024, they hinted on social media when they shared cryptic posts, one including Brandon telling his followers, "We have to postpone traveling because there are things at home that need taking care of." The Last Resort trailer also showed Brandon revealing that Jula cheated on him during their relationship.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

Ariela and Biniyam's relationship was first featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, when she moved to Ethiopia from the US to be with Biniyam. They last appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 9, where they traveled back to the U.S. with their son, Aviel. On The Last Resort, the couple's relationship woes include Ariela being convinced Biniyam has been cheating on her, which he denies.

Gino Palazzlo and Jasmine Pineda

Gino and Jasmine's relationship played out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? During the season, they fought over Jasmine's need for money and her husband's attention. In The Last Resort, they share that they still have many issues to sort out, including Jasmine struggling to sleep in the same bed as Gino.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra

Rob and Sophie have been separated since fans last saw them on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8. However, despite their issues, they were willing to give their relationship another try on The Last Resort. As of this writing, the couple hasn't officially filed for divorce, so hopefully, therapy helped them mend their romance.

