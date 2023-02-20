Stacey Silva Says Her Husband Florian Models for a Living — But Is He Working Now?

Up until Stacey Silva married Florian Sukaj on Darcey & Stacey, he had been unable to work, legally. But now that he's married to Stacey, it's time for Florian to officially find work and contribute to their household expenses. Florian is a model by trade. However, on the show, he has yet to land a steady gig that actually makes him any money.

Article continues below advertisement

So we have to ask — is Florian really a model on Darcey & Stacey? The fact that he isn't actively working during Season 4 makes it seem like he's struggling in his career of choice. There's even a point where Darcey and Stacey's friend Michael Benz lectures Florian about working and helping to support himself and Stacey. But that could be because Florian's career isn't as successful as he and Stacey originally let on.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Florian really a model on 'Darcey & Stacey'?

According to Instagram, Florian is a fashion and fitness model. Viewers have seen him take headshots on Darcey & Stacey. However, he hasn't actually gotten a job as a model while on the show. His Instagram profile does feature plenty of professional photos of the model, so you can't say he isn't trying to attract attention from brands that may want to work with him.

The only problem is, these all look like photos meant for Florian's portfolio rather than pictures for a campaign. He is a model for House of Eleven, but that's also his wife's company, so we aren't sure we can count that as work for the Albania native. When Stacey originally met Florian, before he moved to the U.S., he was believed to be a model in Albania. It looks like he's having a hard time getting his career back up off the ground, though.

Article continues below advertisement

That could change now that Florian got himself a new set of teeth. Viewers were quick to notice that his previously dull-colored teeth with wide gaps were replaced by impossibly straight, white ones, in the Season 4 premiere. Florian has tagged the dental company that made the transformation happen in multiple social media posts and it could be part of an effort to get work as a model.

Article continues below advertisement

Florian says he wants to open a furniture store.

Florian once revealed plans on Darcey & Stacey to open a furniture store. His family was in a similar business back home, so that makes sense for him. Before now, the topic hadn't come up again. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Florian and Stacey revealed that he's getting serious about pursuing a career in that field rather than modeling. Or, at the very least, in addition to modeling.

He shared with the outlet that he's putting things together little by little to start a company similar to the one his father ran. As of now, it doesn't look like Florian has officially opened a store or lent his name to a furniture line but, Stacey said in the interview, "You gotta start somewhere."

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Florian's modeling career? What about that furniture building business?#DarceyAndStacey — IWedFred (@IWedFred) January 31, 2023

Michael Benz has lectured Florian about finding a job.

Michael is Darcey and Stacey's close friend who is unafraid to insert himself in their affairs, should the situation call for it. So when he sees Stacey worrying about Florian's lack of a job now that he can legally work in the U.S., he takes it upon himself to confront Florian about it directly.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course Florian has an immediate issue with this. He doesn't think it's Michael's business when and how he finds a job and he doesn't appreciate being lectured by him. And as of now on Darcey & Stacey, Florian has yet to find a full-time job or modeling gig.