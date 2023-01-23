Home > Television > Reality TV > Darcey Silva Source: TLC Stacey and Florian Have a Second Wedding During Season 4 of 'Darcey & Stacey' By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 23 2023, Updated 10:30 a.m. ET

No one can ever accuse Darcey Stacey and her twin sister Stacey Silva of not adhering to the old saying, go big or go home. Because in Season 4 of their TLC show, Darcey & Stacey, Stacey and her husband Florian Sukaj get married for a second time and their wedding is an all-out affair that only the Silva twins could lay claim to.

The trailer for Season 4 shows details of Stacey’s wedding planning process and the drama that unfolds between herself, Florian, and Darcey. And when it comes to Stacey’s marriage, things seem to be on the upswing. However, it seems like the twins can either have solid romantic lives or a great relationship with each other, but never both at the same time.

Source: TLC Stacey and Florian were already married once before their big wedding in November 2022.

When was Stacey Silva's wedding on 'Darcey & Stacey'?

Stacey and Florian first got married in April 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, it was a rushed ceremony that took place in their apartment and then outside of Darcey and Stacey’s father’s home in Connecticut when they learned they had to be married in a specific county. They were on a time crunch then to legally tie the knot. And the plan was always to have a do-over of sorts in the form of a lavish wedding. Which is exactly what happened in November 2022.

In November, during filming for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey and Florian got married again. Though this time it was in front of their family and friends and it was a much more extravagant affair. Darcey was her twin sister’s maid of honor and Darcey’s daughters, Aspen and Aniko Bollok, were also in the bridal party.

And, while Stacey and Florian’s first wedding was outside at night and done with only the officiant (and camera crew) present, their second wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut. Stacey also worked with Albanian-American designer Katerina Bocci on her dress and Darcey’s as well, according to People, perhaps as a nod to her Albanian husband.

What is Stacey and Florian’s relationship timeline?

Stacey didn’t share the progress of her relationship with Florian on a 90 Day Fiancé show like Darcey has with multiple relationships. However, because she’s Darcey’s sister, Stacey has been something of an open book on television when it comes to her love life. And her relationship with Florian is no different.

Source: Instagram / @staceysilvatv Florian and Stacey have shared much of their relationship with fans.

The couple met through Instagram in 2015. They took things slow, which Stacey explained during Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey. And after they did finally start dating, it took all of six months to get engaged. But their love story wasn’t wrapped up in a neat bow at that point.

In 2020, Florian admitted to previous infidelity with another woman in the form of kissing. After that, Stacey had a hard time trusting him again. But she didn't give up on him either. And, despite their issues, they trudged through it.

