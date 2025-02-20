‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jasmine Pineda Teases Being In a Throuple With Gino and Matt Jasmine announced she was pregnant with her and Matt Branistareanu's first child while still being legally married to Gino Palazzo. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 20 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gpalazz2, @jasminepanama, @mattbranistareanu

The couples on 90 Day Fiancé never cease to surprise their fans on and off camera. While many of them arrive on the show so committed to their relationships that one of them is willing to leave their lives in their home countries behind, few have remained on the show with their relationship unscathed.

Jasmine Pineda, who joined 90 Day Fiancé with her husband, Gino Palazzo, has had a topsy-turvy time on the show. After a tumultuous marriage, Jasmine moved on from Gino and is starting a new life with her boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu. The couple announced in February 2025 that they were expecting their first child together and are committed to their relationship. However, Jasmine has since hinted at not being ready to let either of her loves go. So, is Jasmine really polyamorous? Here's what to know.

Jasmine from '90 Day Fiancé'' hints at being in a polyamorous relationship with Matt and Gino.

Jasmine took to Instagram to suggest that she, Gino, and Matt went the throuple route. In a post on her and Gino's fan account, she changed the page to say @jasmine.gino.matt. The account includes a photo from Matt and Jasmine's maternity shoot and a cutout of Gino, and said the fan page will now include updates on the three of them moving forward. The former educator also teased she was in a polyamorous relationship when she announced her pregnancy on the @jasmine.gino.matt page.

According to InTouch, the Instagram Story included her writing #polyamorous with little to no context. She also posted a photo of her and Matt together at the gym they attended on 90 Day: The Last Resort and left a cheeky caption about him being part of her and Gino's "family." "Welcome to the family @mattbranistareanu," the caption read.

While fans aren't sure if Jasmine was trolling her fans with the new update, she has discussed wanting to be in a polyamorous dynamic on 90 Day Day Fiancé. She mentioned in a Season 2 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort that the relationship, which allows people in committed partnerships to have other romantic partners, was something she believed would improve Gino's sex life or lack thereof. Jasmine also confirmed she had her eyes set on having Matt be her second partner.

“I talked to him, and we started working out. And that’s like how we started; it’s like a genuine friendship,” she shared with her The Last Resort co-stars Stacey Silva and Julia Trubkina. “I talked to him about my situation with Gino, you know? I do respect him because any other man would have used my vulnerability, ‘Like this girl hasn’t had d--k in what, nine months.’ But he has been very respectful of that.”

Are Jasmine and Gino from '90 Day Fiance' divorced?

Jasmine and Gino's possible polyamorous arrangement might be what the couple needs to save their torn marriage. The couple married in June 2023 after meeting on a sugar baby website. Since their union, fans have watched their ups and downs, seemingly resulting in a separation. While Gino and Jasmine haven't confirmed if they're divorced, she proved she moved on by announcing she was pregnant with her and Matt's child. Although her husband didn't respond to her pregnancy announcement, his uncle, Marco Palazzo, had some choice words.

In a screenshot initially shared on Reddit, Uncle Marco left a scathing message for Jasmine underneath her pregnancy post. He shared that he was "disappointed" in her actions and believed she was committed to Gino and his family as he walked her down the aisle on their wedding day. "I really thought I was gaining a niece, well that went sideways after her adventure with her next victim,” he wrote in her comments. "I tried to be respectful and suck up my feelings about you to no avail for my nephew Gino because he’s BLOOD.